Karnataka High Court To Kamal Haasan: Are You A Historian Or Linguist To Comment On Kannada?

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life film risks boycott in Karnataka after his Kannada-Tamil remark. High Court urges him to apologise, stressing public figures must be cautious.

In a major development ahead of the release of Kamal Haasan’s film Thug Life, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday strongly reacted to the actor’s controversial statement linking the Kannada language’s origin to Tamil. The court warned that public figures like Haasan must avoid comments that hurt regional sentiments and questioned his authority to make such linguistic claims.

The court’s sharp observations came while hearing Haasan’s plea seeking protection for the smooth release of Thug Life in Karnataka. The film is scheduled for release on June 5, but tensions have arisen following the actor’s controversial comment, which many in Karnataka found offensive.

“The division of this country is on linguistic lines. A public figure cannot make such a statement,” the High Court observed, as reported by Live Law. The court further stated, “The people of Karnataka only asked for an apology. Now you come here seeking protection.”

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has already threatened to boycott the film unless Kamal Haasan issues a public apology for his remark. The comment suggesting that Kannada originated from Tamil triggered widespread criticism across the state.

Senior advocate Dhyan Chinnappa, representing Haasan, argued that the release of the movie cannot be stopped legally. However, the court interrupted, asking if the actor had tendered an apology for his words. “You may be Kamal Haasan or anybody, you cannot hurt the sentiments of the masses,” the court stressed.

Further questioning Haasan’s credentials, the bench asked, “On what basis have you made the statement? Are you a historian, linguist? On what basis did you speak?”

The court reminded the actor that he is not an ordinary citizen but a public personality. “The fundamental right of speech and expression cannot be stretched to hurt the sentiments of the masses,” the bench added.

Directing the actor-politician toward responsibility, the court stated, “You want to earn from here, you must apologise. The situation has been created by you, and it can be redeemed only by you.”

Quoting a popular idiom, the bench noted, “You cannot unscramble a scrambled egg. Spoken words can’t be taken back, but an apology can still be issued.” It advised Haasan that “discretion is the best part of valour,” urging him to defuse the situation he himself created.

As the controversy escalates, the fate of Thug Life in Karnataka remains uncertain unless the actor publicly apologises.

