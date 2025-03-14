Karnataka Horror: 8 Schoolgirls Hospitalised After Toxic Holi Colour Attack

The affected schoolgirls were rushed to a nearby hospital as they struggled with breathlessness and intense chest pain.

In a shocking incident, eight schoolgirls were hospitalised after unidentified miscreants threw chemical-laced Holi colours at them in Lakshmeshwar town, Karnataka’s Gadag district. The victims, who were waiting at a bus stand, developed severe chest pain and breathlessness following the attack.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of men arrived on motorcycles, stopped near the bus stand, and suddenly threw coloured powders at the girls. The attackers specifically targeted the eight students, pouring chemical-laced colours on them before fleeing the scene. Soon after, the victims began experiencing serious health complications, prompting immediate medical attention.

Victims Suffer Severe Health Reactions

The affected schoolgirls were rushed to a nearby hospital as they struggled with breathlessness and intense chest pain. Medical officials reported that the victims unknowingly inhaled and ingested traces of the chemical-laced colours, triggering severe reactions.

Authorities have taken the incident seriously, forming special investigation teams to track down the culprits. Senior police officers visited the hospital and assured the victims’ families that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

Forensic Reports Reveal Toxic Substances

Initial forensic analysis of the coloured powders used in the attack has uncovered a dangerous combination of cow dung, eggs, phenol, and synthetic dyes. Experts believe that the mixture’s toxic nature led to the victims’ sudden health deterioration.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with locals demanding swift justice and stricter measures to prevent such attacks during Holi celebrations. Authorities are urging the public to report any suspicious activities and ensure safer festivities. Police investigations are ongoing, and officials are hopeful of identifying and apprehending the accused soon.

