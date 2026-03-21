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Home > India News > Karnataka Horror: Government Officer Dies by Suicide, Alleges Harassment By Senior In Video: ‘God And Law Will Punish Him’

Karnataka Horror: Government Officer Dies by Suicide, Alleges Harassment By Senior In Video: ‘God And Law Will Punish Him’

A social welfare officer in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district died by suicide, leaving behind a video accusing a senior colleague of harassment.

Mallikarjun was an assistant director in the Social Welfare Department in Karnataka (IMAGE: X)
Mallikarjun was an assistant director in the Social Welfare Department in Karnataka (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 21, 2026 19:39:18 IST

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Karnataka Horror: Government Officer Dies by Suicide, Alleges Harassment By Senior In Video: ‘God And Law Will Punish Him’

KARNATAKA HORROR: A social welfare officer in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district died by suicide last Friday, leaving behind a video where he accused a senior colleague of harassment.

Karnataka Horror: Officer Dies by Suicide

Mallikarjun, who worked as an assistant director at the Social Welfare Department, hanged himself in the office in Pavagada’s Appa Bande area. In his video, which he sent to his coworkers, Mallikarjun blamed Krishnappa, the district director, for making his life unbearable.

Mallikarjun was from Gunderlahalli in Pavagada taluk. He talked about his family in the video, saying they’d always cared for him and shown him respect, but he felt he could no longer support them like he wanted.

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He also warned his loved ones not to seek revenge, insisting that “God and the law” would handle whoever was responsible.

“My mother, my wife, my children. My whole family has taken great care of me. They’ve given me respect. But I needed to help them more, and now I can’t,” Mallikarjun said. 

“Because of Krishnappa’s harassment, I have to do this. God will punish him. My family shouldn’t take revenge on his family, they’re not at fault. God and the law will definitely punish him,” he added.

The day after, Krishnappa released his own video, firmly denying Mallikarjun’s accusations. He explained that a notice had been sent to Mallikarjun after the Bengaluru head office flagged some irregularities, and two staff were supposed to investigate but that hadn’t started yet.

Krishnappa pointed out that Mallikarjun only had ten days left before retirement, and said he personally verified and supported Mallikarjun’s pension proposal. Calling the officer’s death suspicious, Krishnappa demanded a thorough investigation.

Police in Pavagada have opened an inquiry into the incident.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines: 

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

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Karnataka Horror: Government Officer Dies by Suicide, Alleges Harassment By Senior In Video: ‘God And Law Will Punish Him’

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Karnataka Horror: Government Officer Dies by Suicide, Alleges Harassment By Senior In Video: ‘God And Law Will Punish Him’

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Karnataka Horror: Government Officer Dies by Suicide, Alleges Harassment By Senior In Video: ‘God And Law Will Punish Him’
Karnataka Horror: Government Officer Dies by Suicide, Alleges Harassment By Senior In Video: ‘God And Law Will Punish Him’
Karnataka Horror: Government Officer Dies by Suicide, Alleges Harassment By Senior In Video: ‘God And Law Will Punish Him’
Karnataka Horror: Government Officer Dies by Suicide, Alleges Harassment By Senior In Video: ‘God And Law Will Punish Him’

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