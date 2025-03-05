Home
Thursday, March 6, 2025
  Karnataka IPS Officer Roopa D Transferred After Colleague's These Allegations

Karnataka IPS Officer Roopa D Transferred After Colleague’s These Allegations

Roopa D, a 2000 batch IPS officer and Inspector General of Police, ISD, has been reassigned as the Managing Director of the Karnataka Silk Marketing Board Limited in Bengaluru.

Karnataka IPS Officer Roopa D Transferred After Colleague’s These Allegations


Karnataka IPS officer Roopa D has been transferred from the Internal Security Division (ISD) just days after being accused of allegedly “planting” files in a colleague’s office.

According to an official notification issued on Wednesday, Roopa D, a 2000 batch IPS officer and Inspector General of Police, ISD, has been reassigned as the Managing Director of the Karnataka Silk Marketing Board Limited in Bengaluru. She replaces Chandrashekar N, an IAS officer who has also been transferred.

The controversy began last month when Vartika Katiyar, a 2010 batch IPS officer, filed a written complaint with Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh. She alleged that two junior officers had entered her office using keys from the control room during her absence and “planted” files under Roopa’s instructions.

On March 3, Katiyar was also transferred from the Internal Security Division and appointed as Deputy Inspector General of Police & Additional Commandant General, Home Guards, and Ex-officio Additional Director, Civil Defence, Bengaluru.

Roopa D has strongly denied the allegations, calling them “false and baseless” in a letter to the Chief Secretary on March 4. She argued that, as a senior officer in the hierarchy, she had official access to all files and did not need to plant any documents.

She also questioned the timing of the complaint, noting that the alleged incident occurred on September 6, 2024, yet Katiyar had raised no concerns until now. “It is clear that an absurd and concocted narrative has been created by her with the sole purpose of creating controversy,” Roopa stated in her letter.

However, yet the government has not provided an official reason for the transfers.

