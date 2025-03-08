Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Live Tv
  Karnataka: Israeli Tourist And Homestay Owner Gang-Raped By Three Men During Stargazing Near Hampi

Karnataka: Israeli Tourist And Homestay Owner Gang-Raped By Three Men During Stargazing Near Hampi

The tragic incident occurred around 11:30 PM near a canal in Koppal, while the victims were stargazing.

Karnataka: Israeli Tourist And Homestay Owner Gang-Raped By Three Men During Stargazing Near Hampi

Karnataka Rape


A horrifying crime took place in Karnataka on Thursday night, where a 27-year-old Israeli tourist and a homestay owner were allegedly gang-raped by three men.

The tragic incident occurred around 11:30 PM near a canal in Koppal, while the victims were stargazing.

What Exactly Happened?

The attackers reportedly pushed three other travelers—including a U.S. citizen and two individuals from Maharashtra and Odisha—into the canal before targeting the women. The assault took place while they were enjoying the scenic location near Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal.

According to the complaint filed by the 29-year-old homestay owner, the group had finished dinner and stepped out for stargazing when three men arrived on a motorcycle. Initially, the suspects asked for petrol and then demanded ₹100 from the Israeli tourist.

When the group refused, a heated argument ensued, following which the attackers turned violent.

The accused assaulted the travelers, sexually assaulted the women, and then fled the scene on their motorcycle.

Police Investigation Underway

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram L Arasiddi confirmed that an immediate investigation was launched following the victim’s complaint. Two special investigation teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused, who have already been identified by authorities.

A case has been registered under rape and robbery charges, and police have assured swift action against the perpetrators.

This disturbing incident raises serious concerns over safety and security in tourist locations, emphasizing the need for stricter law enforcement to prevent such crimes.

ALSO READ: Death Cause Revealed: Gene Hackman’s Wife Betsy Arakawa Died From This Deadly Virus With No Cure

