Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
Karnataka Lorry Owners Begin Indefinite Strike Over Diesel Price Hike, Toll Charges, And RTO Harassment

Lorry owners in Karnataka begin indefinite strike, protesting rising diesel rates, toll hikes, and RTO harassment. Freight services suspended statewide.

Karnataka Lorry Owners Begin Indefinite Strike Over Diesel Price Hike, Toll Charges, And RTO Harassment


The State Lorry Owners’ Association in Karnataka launched an indefinite strike on Monday, voicing strong opposition to rising diesel prices, increased toll and RTO charges, and the alleged harassment of drivers by transport department officials.

Speaking to the press, GR Shanmugappa, President of the association, said, “The lorry industry is being severely affected with the rising operational costs and arbitrary enforcement. The RTO officers are harassing our drivers for bribes. Due to the rising cost of fuel, taxes, and tolls, it’s impossible for us to keep our vehicles on the road. We will not call off the strike until our demands are met.”

Fuel Price Hike and VAT Burden Add to Transport Woes

The protest comes after diesel prices were hiked twice in the past six months, with the latest increase on April 1, pushing costs up by ₹2 per litre a 2.73% rise. Lorry owners argue that this surge, coupled with steep VAT hikes, has increased diesel prices by ₹5 per litre in the last nine months, making it extremely hard for transporters to sustain operations.

The Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association (FOKSLOAA) supported the strike, stating in a letter that transport operations across the state would be suspended indefinitely to demand urgent government action on “critical and long-standing issues” affecting the road transport sector.

Statewide Freight Movement Comes to a Halt

Shanmugappa confirmed that the strike covers all categories of freight transport, including:

  • Construction materials like gravel and sand

  • Petroleum tankers

  • Agricultural produce

  • Consumer goods

  • Other essential commodities

This widespread halt in movement is expected to disrupt supply chains, especially in cities like Bengaluru, where dependency on road freight is high.

Protest Against No-Entry Rules and NBFC Harassment

Apart from the cost burden, the lorry association also raised objections to:

  • No-entry restrictions in Bengaluru, which they say are hampering timely deliveries

  • Harassment by NBFCs and microfinance institutions, including unlawful vehicle seizures and mental pressure on owners

The associations allege that these restrictions and financial pressures are severely impacting business viability and causing distress in the trucking community.

Airport Taxi Drivers Join in Solidarity

Adding momentum to the movement, the Airport Taxi Drivers’ Union has declared it will suspend operations on April 15 in solidarity with the lorry strike. The union also stated that it may extend the protest further if their concerns are not addressed.

Despite the widespread disruption and the association’s April 14 deadline, the Karnataka government has not officially responded to the strike. The transporters insist that their strike will continue until concrete action is taken to reduce fuel prices, lower RTO charges, and end harassment.

Filed under

diesel price hike Karnataka lorry strike lorry owners

