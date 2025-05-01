Home
Thursday, May 1, 2025
  Karnataka Man Dies After Drinking 5 Bottles Of Alcohol In Bet For Rs 10,000

Karnataka Man Dies After Drinking 5 Bottles Of Alcohol In Bet For Rs 10,000

Karnataka man dies after drinking five bottles of liquor in a Rs 10,000 bet; WHO stresses that no amount of alcohol is safe, reinforcing health risks from first drop.

Karnataka Man Dies After Drinking 5 Bottles Of Alcohol In Bet For Rs 10,000


A 21-year-old man from Karnataka’s Kolar district tragically died after consuming five bottles of undiluted alcohol as part of a dare for Rs 10,000. The incident occurred in Pujarahalla village under Mulbagal taluk.

The deceased, identified as Karthik, took part in a wager with his friend Venkata Reddy on Sunday night, agreeing to drink all five bottles of alcohol without mixing water. Moments after completing the challenge, Karthik collapsed and was rushed to the hospital, where he died while receiving treatment, despite medical efforts.

Adding to the tragedy, Karthik had recently become a father. His wife had delivered a baby girl just nine days earlier, and the couple had been married for one year.

The Mulbagal police have launched an investigation into the incident and are examining whether any legal action can be taken against those involved in the wager. Authorities have also issued a public warning against engaging in reckless drinking behaviour, especially for entertainment or monetary gain.

The case has drawn broader concern, prompting health professionals to reiterate the serious health risks of alcohol misuse.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), no level of alcohol consumption is entirely safe. In its 2023 report, WHO clarified that even light or moderate drinking can lead to serious health consequences, including cancer.

“We cannot talk about a so-called safe level of alcohol use. It doesn’t matter how much you drink; the risk to the drinker’s health starts from the first drop,” said Dr Carina Ferreira-Borges, Regional Advisor for Alcohol and Illicit Drugs at WHO Europe.

The WHO further explained that no scientific evidence supports the idea that the benefits of drinking outweigh the risks, especially the risk of carcinogenic effects.

The shocking death of a young father due to a high-stakes drinking dare has sparked a wave of sorrow and concern in the local community and across the state. As investigations continue, public health officials urge people to act responsibly and avoid life-threatening challenges involving alcohol.

Karnataka alcohol death Mulbagal alcohol bet Pujarahalla liquor tragedy

