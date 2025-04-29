Karnataka Man Lynched Near Mangaluru Temple For Allegedly Shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ During Cricket Match: 15 Arrested

Despite some bystanders reportedly trying to intervene, the man was beaten with sticks and kicked repeatedly. His body was discovered hours later near the temple, prompting immediate police intervention.

A man was brutally lynched near a temple in Karnataka’s Mangaluru district after allegedly shouting “Pakistan Zindabad” during a local cricket match. The incident occurred on April 27 near the Bhatra Kallurti Temple in Kudupu, sparking statewide outrage and a police crackdown that has led to the arrest of 15 people so far.

According to authorities, the victim whose identity remains unknown was attacked around 3 PM during a tournament involving 10 teams and over 100 players. Eyewitnesses claim a scuffle broke out between the victim and a local youth named Sachin, which quickly escalated into a mob assault involving over two dozen people.

Despite some bystanders reportedly trying to intervene, the man was beaten with sticks and kicked repeatedly. His body was discovered hours later near the temple, prompting immediate police intervention.

Cause of death was internal bleeding

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal initially stated that the body showed no external injuries. However, a post-mortem conducted at Wenlock District Hospital revealed internal injuries and trauma consistent with a violent assault. “The cause of death was internal bleeding and shock due to repeated blows. Injuries were found across the limbs, back, buttocks, and genitals,” Agarwal said, calling it “a brutal and unprecedented attack.”

The police have invoked Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with mob lynching. The accused could face life imprisonment or the death penalty if found guilty. So far, 19 people have been named in the FIR, and more suspects are under investigation through CCTV footage and mobile tower data analysis.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed that the case is under serious investigation. “Violence under any circumstance is unacceptable. Even if someone made offensive remarks, it is the law that should act, not the public,” he said. He urged the public to stay calm and not draw premature communal conclusions.

