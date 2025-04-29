Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Karnataka Man Lynched Near Mangaluru Temple For Allegedly Shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ During Cricket Match: 15 Arrested

Karnataka Man Lynched Near Mangaluru Temple For Allegedly Shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ During Cricket Match: 15 Arrested

Despite some bystanders reportedly trying to intervene, the man was beaten with sticks and kicked repeatedly. His body was discovered hours later near the temple, prompting immediate police intervention.

Karnataka Man Lynched Near Mangaluru Temple For Allegedly Shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ During Cricket Match: 15 Arrested

A man was brutally lynched near a temple in Karnataka’s Mangaluru district after allegedly shouting “Pakistan Zindabad” during a local cricket match.


A man was brutally lynched near a temple in Karnataka’s Mangaluru district after allegedly shouting “Pakistan Zindabad” during a local cricket match. The incident occurred on April 27 near the Bhatra Kallurti Temple in Kudupu, sparking statewide outrage and a police crackdown that has led to the arrest of 15 people so far.

According to authorities, the victim whose identity remains unknown was attacked around 3 PM during a tournament involving 10 teams and over 100 players. Eyewitnesses claim a scuffle broke out between the victim and a local youth named Sachin, which quickly escalated into a mob assault involving over two dozen people.

Despite some bystanders reportedly trying to intervene, the man was beaten with sticks and kicked repeatedly. His body was discovered hours later near the temple, prompting immediate police intervention.

Cause of death was internal bleeding

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal initially stated that the body showed no external injuries. However, a post-mortem conducted at Wenlock District Hospital revealed internal injuries and trauma consistent with a violent assault. “The cause of death was internal bleeding and shock due to repeated blows. Injuries were found across the limbs, back, buttocks, and genitals,” Agarwal said, calling it “a brutal and unprecedented attack.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The police have invoked Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with mob lynching. The accused could face life imprisonment or the death penalty if found guilty. So far, 19 people have been named in the FIR, and more suspects are under investigation through CCTV footage and mobile tower data analysis.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed that the case is under serious investigation. “Violence under any circumstance is unacceptable. Even if someone made offensive remarks, it is the law that should act, not the public,” he said. He urged the public to stay calm and not draw premature communal conclusions.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Govt To Drop ‘Colony’ From Official Use For Dalit Settlements, Says MK Stalin

Filed under

Karnataka lynching 2025 Mangaluru man lynched

A man was brutally lynche

Karnataka Man Lynched Near Mangaluru Temple For Allegedly Shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ During Cricket Match: 15...
newsx

TN Assembly Budget Session Ends After 36 Days, CM Stalin And Ministers Make Key Announcements
newsx

Chennai Metro Begins Trial Runs On Corridor 4 From Poonamallee Bypass To Porur Junction
In a major step towards d

Tamil Nadu Govt To Drop ‘Colony’ From Official Use For Dalit Settlements, Says MK Stalin
newsx

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash
Mark Carney led the Liber

Did Trump Help Carney Win? How US President’s Remarks On Canada May Have Helped Liberals’...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

TN Assembly Budget Session Ends After 36 Days, CM Stalin And Ministers Make Key Announcements

TN Assembly Budget Session Ends After 36 Days, CM Stalin And Ministers Make Key Announcements

Chennai Metro Begins Trial Runs On Corridor 4 From Poonamallee Bypass To Porur Junction

Chennai Metro Begins Trial Runs On Corridor 4 From Poonamallee Bypass To Porur Junction

Tamil Nadu Govt To Drop ‘Colony’ From Official Use For Dalit Settlements, Says MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Govt To Drop ‘Colony’ From Official Use For Dalit Settlements, Says MK Stalin

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Did Trump Help Carney Win? How US President’s Remarks On Canada May Have Helped Liberals’ Rise To Power

Did Trump Help Carney Win? How US President’s Remarks On Canada May Have Helped Liberals’...

Entertainment

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga Forest

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After