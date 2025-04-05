Home
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Karnataka Man Spent Two Years In Jail For Wife’s ‘Murder’; She Found Alive In Madikeri Restaurant

A Karnataka man wrongly jailed for nearly 2 years for his wife's murder is cleared after she was found alive and dining in Madikeri, raising questions on police negligence.

Karnataka Man Spent Two Years In Jail For Wife’s ‘Murder’; She Found Alive In Madikeri Restaurant


In a shocking case that has sparked outrage and questions over police investigation methods, a man from Karnataka who was jailed for nearly two years on charges of murdering his wife has been proven innocent after his wife was recently found alive and well, dining in a restaurant in Madikeri.

The man, identified as Suresh, hails from Basavanahalli in Kushalnagar taluk of Kodagu district. His wife, Mallige, had gone missing in 2021, prompting Suresh to file a missing person complaint. Despite an extensive search, there were no leads at the time.

However, a year later, skeletal remains were discovered in the Bettadapura police station limits in neighboring Mysuru district. With no clear identification, the police allegedly pressured Suresh and his mother-in-law, Gowri, to accept the remains as Mallige’s. Shockingly, this was done even before any DNA confirmation was received.

Based purely on this forced identification, Suresh was arrested and charged with murdering his wife. He was jailed and remained behind bars for nearly two years.

Eventually, a court-ordered DNA test was conducted, which proved that the skeletal remains did not belong to Mallige. Following this revelation, Suresh was granted bail and released from prison.

But the real surprise emerged on Thursday, when some of Suresh’s friends spotted Mallige at a hotel in Madikeri, alive and healthy, casually enjoying a meal. Bettadapura police were immediately informed, and she was taken into custody. Mallige was then presented before the Mysuru court.

The incident has triggered serious public concern over the role of law enforcement in this case. Authorities are now facing intense scrutiny, with many questioning whether the wrongful imprisonment of Suresh was due to gross negligence or intentional misconduct during the investigation.

The Karnataka police now face tough questions on how a man could be jailed for murder without conclusive evidence, and how the body was misidentified without proper forensic verification. There is also focus on how such an error went unnoticed for nearly two years.

Investigations are currently underway to track Mallige’s whereabouts over the last three years and understand the events that led to this bizarre and disturbing turn of events.

