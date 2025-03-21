Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Karnataka Minister Alleges Honey-Trap Scandal Involving 48 Politicians Including Central Leaders, High-Level Probe Promised

Karnataka Minister Alleges Honey-Trap Scandal Involving 48 Politicians Including Central Leaders, High-Level Probe Promised

A political storm has erupted in Karnataka after Minister K.N. Rajanna claimed that 48 politicians were honey-trapped, sparking calls for a high-level investigation. With allegations of blackmail and secret recordings, the controversy has sent shockwaves through the state's political circles.

Karnataka Minister Alleges Honey-Trap Scandal Involving 48 Politicians Including Central Leaders, High-Level Probe Promised

Karnataka Minister K.N. Rajanna claims 48 politicians were honey-trapped, urging a probe into the scandal with national implications.


Karnataka Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna on Thursday claimed that at least 48 politicians across different parties had been honey-trapped. Urging state Home Minister G. Parameshwara to investigate the matter, he emphasized the severity of the issue, which he suggested had national implications.

Allegations Raised in Assembly

The controversy erupted during a budget session discussion in the Karnataka Assembly when BJP MLA from Vijayapura, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, alleged that an attempt had been made to entrap Rajanna.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“This is a bad culture. People’s representatives are being blackmailed,” Yatnal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Following these remarks, Rajanna acknowledged the allegations and highlighted the gravity of the situation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Many people say Karnataka has become a CD and pen drive factory. This is a serious allegation. It is being said that an influential minister from Tumakuru has been caught in a honey trap. The ones from Tumakuru are G. Parameshwara and me,” Rajanna stated.

Karnataka Minister Calls for Investigation

Reiterating his concerns, Rajanna vowed to take the issue forward legally.

“I will file a complaint regarding this. The Home Minister must investigate this matter,” he said.

According to Rajanna, individuals involved in creating CDs and pen drives had successfully honey-trapped 48 politicians belonging to two different parties.

“This issue is not limited to our state—it extends to the national level, involving leaders from various political parties across the country. I won’t respond to the allegations against me here. I will give a written complaint to the Home Minister. This must be investigated. Let it be revealed who the producers and directors behind this are. The public must know,” he added.

Rajanna further claimed that there existed pen drives containing evidence against 48 individuals from two parties.

“This is a dangerous menace. This is now a public issue. They attempted it on me too. I have evidence. I will file a complaint. Let it be revealed who is involved,” ANI quoted the minister as saying.

Karnataka Home Minister Promises High-Level Probe

Responding to the allegations, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara assured the Assembly that a high-level investigation would be conducted if a formal complaint was submitted.

“If we have to uphold the dignity of the House, this issue must be concluded appropriately. If Rajanna submits a written request, based on that, I will order a high-level investigation. The truth must come out,” Parameshwara stated in the Assembly.

The allegations have stirred political circles in Karnataka, raising concerns about privacy violations and political blackmail.

Also Read: Brazilian Woman Arrested at Mumbai Airport in Major Cocaine Bust

Filed under

Karnataka Honey-Trap Scandal Karnataka news

newsx

Taiwan Detects Significant Chinese Military Presence: 18 Aircraft, 7 Navy Vessels Spotted
newsx

Tibetan National Booked For Raping NRI Woman In Himachal: Cops
Trump reaffirms strong U.

Trump Praises India But Slams ‘Unfair’ Tariffs – Vows to Hit Back on April 2
Karnataka Minister K.N. R

Karnataka Minister Alleges Honey-Trap Scandal Involving 48 Politicians Including Central Leaders, High-Level Probe Promised
Beyoncé and Jay-Z consid

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?
Is Instagram Down Again?

Is Instagram Down Again? Netizens Ask After Facing Issues With The App
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Taiwan Detects Significant Chinese Military Presence: 18 Aircraft, 7 Navy Vessels Spotted

Taiwan Detects Significant Chinese Military Presence: 18 Aircraft, 7 Navy Vessels Spotted

Tibetan National Booked For Raping NRI Woman In Himachal: Cops

Tibetan National Booked For Raping NRI Woman In Himachal: Cops

Trump Praises India But Slams ‘Unfair’ Tariffs – Vows to Hit Back on April 2

Trump Praises India But Slams ‘Unfair’ Tariffs – Vows to Hit Back on April 2

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

Is Instagram Down Again? Netizens Ask After Facing Issues With The App

Is Instagram Down Again? Netizens Ask After Facing Issues With The App

Entertainment

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless How Many Siblings She Has

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their Kids In The Ring

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

Gal Gadot Gets Roasted For Poor Acting Skills In Snow White Days After Getting Booed For Receiving Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Gal Gadot Gets Roasted For Poor Acting Skills In Snow White Days After Getting Booed

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival