Karnataka Minister Alleges Honey-Trap Scandal Involving 48 Politicians Including Central Leaders, High-Level Probe Promised

A political storm has erupted in Karnataka after Minister K.N. Rajanna claimed that 48 politicians were honey-trapped, sparking calls for a high-level investigation. With allegations of blackmail and secret recordings, the controversy has sent shockwaves through the state's political circles.

Karnataka Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna on Thursday claimed that at least 48 politicians across different parties had been honey-trapped. Urging state Home Minister G. Parameshwara to investigate the matter, he emphasized the severity of the issue, which he suggested had national implications.

Allegations Raised in Assembly

The controversy erupted during a budget session discussion in the Karnataka Assembly when BJP MLA from Vijayapura, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, alleged that an attempt had been made to entrap Rajanna.

“This is a bad culture. People’s representatives are being blackmailed,” Yatnal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Following these remarks, Rajanna acknowledged the allegations and highlighted the gravity of the situation.

“Many people say Karnataka has become a CD and pen drive factory. This is a serious allegation. It is being said that an influential minister from Tumakuru has been caught in a honey trap. The ones from Tumakuru are G. Parameshwara and me,” Rajanna stated.

Karnataka Minister Calls for Investigation

Reiterating his concerns, Rajanna vowed to take the issue forward legally.

“I will file a complaint regarding this. The Home Minister must investigate this matter,” he said.

According to Rajanna, individuals involved in creating CDs and pen drives had successfully honey-trapped 48 politicians belonging to two different parties.

“This issue is not limited to our state—it extends to the national level, involving leaders from various political parties across the country. I won’t respond to the allegations against me here. I will give a written complaint to the Home Minister. This must be investigated. Let it be revealed who the producers and directors behind this are. The public must know,” he added.

Rajanna further claimed that there existed pen drives containing evidence against 48 individuals from two parties.

“This is a dangerous menace. This is now a public issue. They attempted it on me too. I have evidence. I will file a complaint. Let it be revealed who is involved,” ANI quoted the minister as saying.

Karnataka Home Minister Promises High-Level Probe

Responding to the allegations, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara assured the Assembly that a high-level investigation would be conducted if a formal complaint was submitted.

“If we have to uphold the dignity of the House, this issue must be concluded appropriately. If Rajanna submits a written request, based on that, I will order a high-level investigation. The truth must come out,” Parameshwara stated in the Assembly.

The allegations have stirred political circles in Karnataka, raising concerns about privacy violations and political blackmail.

