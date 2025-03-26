Home
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
  Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna Petitions Home Minister For Legal Action In Honeytrap Case

Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna Petitions Home Minister For Legal Action In Honeytrap Case

Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a CBI or SIT investigation into the matter has been filed.

Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna has petitioned Home Minister G Parameshwara, alleging attempts to “honey-trap” him. However, Rajanna admitted that he currently lacks concrete evidence to substantiate his claims.

Earlier, Rajanna had suggested that CCTV footage from his official residence in Bengaluru could support his allegations. However, he later revealed that no such cameras were installed at ministerial residences. “When I mentioned evidence, I thought that CCTV footage (of those trying to trap me) would be available. But CCTV cameras are not installed at the residence of any minister,” Rajanna told reporters.

His claims that 48 legislators, from both the ruling and opposition parties, had fallen victim to similar schemes have stirred political controversy in Karnataka. Rajanna clarified that any definitive evidence against the accused would only surface following a thorough investigation. He urged against premature conclusions, stating, “Before that, saying anything amounts to speculation. It is not right to speculate, and I expect such activities to stop.”

Discussions underway

The Home Minister has reportedly gathered preliminary information from police sources. Discussions are underway between Parameshwara and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding whether to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or assign a senior police official to handle the probe.

When asked about Rajanna’s petition, Parameshwara refrained from sharing details. Addressing concerns over delayed action, he clarified that a suo motu complaint could not be filed unless the Assembly Speaker directed the government to intervene.

Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a CBI or SIT investigation into the matter has been filed. Responding to speculation about judicial involvement, Rajanna dismissed claims linking judges to the alleged honey-trapping but acknowledged that prominent political figures were being targeted. “According to my information, such attempts are being made against vocal leaders,” he added.

The allegations have triggered intense political debate in Karnataka, with opposition parties demanding transparency in the probe. As the state government mulls its next steps, the unfolding controversy is expected to have far-reaching implications for Karnataka’s political landscape.

Filed under

Honeytrap Karnataka KN Rajanna

