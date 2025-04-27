Home
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
Karnataka Minister Sparks Outrage Over Pahalgam Attack Comments: Survivors’ Accounts Questioned

Karnataka Minister RB Timmapur questions Pahalgam survivors' claims, BJP slams Congress leaders, PM Modi promises strict action against terrorists after Kashmir attack.

Karnataka Minister Sparks Outrage Over Pahalgam Attack Comments: Survivors’ Accounts Questioned


Karnataka Excise Minister RB Timmapur triggered a major controversy on Saturday after questioning the accounts of survivors from the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, where 26 tourists were killed on April 22.

Timmapur suggested that it was unrealistic to believe that terrorists asked victims about their religion before shooting. “Which person will ask one’s caste and shoot? Is it possible? Think practically. He will go about shooting, who will have the patience to ask about one’s religion when shooting?” he said.

Survivors of the Pahalgam attack earlier claimed that terrorists forced them to recite Kalma and stripped some to verify religious identities before shooting.

Political Reactions Escalate Over Minister’s Comments

Timmapur, a Congress leader, also criticized what he called the politicization of the incident. Referring to a victim from Shivamogga, Manjunath’s wife Pallavi, he said, “She said Muslims saved her son. See, as a result of the tragedy, her mind might have lost a bit of control. But overall, if you look at it, how many Muslims have saved Hindus? If you ask me then, why were Muslims killed by terrorists then?”

In a sharp response, BJP leader R Ashoka took to X (formerly Twitter) and accused the Congress of siding with “fanatical Muslim terrorists” from Pakistan. He wrote, “The hearts of the INC Karnataka party are beating for the fanatical Muslim terrorists of sinful 🇵🇰 Pakistan 🇵🇰.”

Ashoka further attacked multiple Congress leaders, citing statements like “Hindutva is the reason for the Pahalgam terrorist attack” attributed to Robert Vadra and remarks about peace and security from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Priyank Kharge.

Siddaramaiah Clarifies Statement on War with Pakistan

After facing backlash for his earlier remarks, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified his position. He stated, “I never said there should be no war with Pakistan. If a war is inevitable, it will happen. I just said that for now, there should be no war.”

His clarification aimed to ease tensions, but political debates around the Pahalgam attack remain heated.

PM Modi Assures Toughest Action Against Terrorists

Addressing the nation through his Mann Ki Baat radio program on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised justice for the victims of the Pahalgam attack. He vowed to deliver the “toughest” punishment to the terrorists and their supporters.

PM Modi also emphasized the positive changes in Kashmir, mentioning the recent surge in tourism and better opportunities for youth. He said the attack was a desperate move by enemies of India who are trying to halt Kashmir’s progress.

