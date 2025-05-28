Karnataka Minister Urges COVID Preparedness as Cases Rise; Public Asked Not to Panic

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil has directed state-run hospitals to stay prepared while assuring the public that there is no need to panic.

Amid rising concerns over COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil has directed all state-run medical colleges, hospitals, doctors, and health workers to remain prepared for a possible spike in infections.

“There is no reason for the public to panic, as the government has taken all necessary precautionary measures,” said Dr Patil, who also holds the portfolios for skill development, livelihood, and is the in-charge minister for Raichur district.

Addressing media persons on Tuesday after holding a COVID-19 preparedness meeting with directors of government medical colleges and hospitals at Vikas Soudha in Bengaluru, the minister said, “COVID cases are increasing daily, but there is no need for undue worry. Pregnant women should use masks. The government is fully prepared. People should also cooperate with us.”

As schools across Karnataka are set to reopen following summer vacation, the minister advised that students with symptoms such as fever, cold, or cough should not attend school. If any child develops symptoms during school hours, parents must be contacted, and the child should be sent home immediately.

“We must conduct testing for all SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) cases. I’ve held meetings with directors of all medical education hospitals. We’ve arranged labs and testing will be done across four divisions. Instructions have been given to collect data on oxygen beds and ventilators,” he added.

Dr Patil cautioned that COVID cases are expected to rise in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. He advised elderly citizens and pregnant women to wear masks in crowded areas. Children showing symptoms of cold or flu should not be sent to school.

“Despite rising cases, masks are not mandatory for everyone. Only those with fever, cold, or cough need to wear them. We’re monitoring the situation closely. This time, heavy rains and changing weather are also causing seasonal illness,” he said.

While Bengaluru is currently witnessing the highest number of new COVID cases in Karnataka, the minister clarified that the infection is not spreading rapidly. “There is no need for panic if people follow government guidelines. Most people are already vaccinated. If necessary, we’ll coordinate with the Union Health Ministry to procure more vaccines,” he stated.

Even as cases increase, health workers have been instructed to wear masks, and testing facilities are to be kept ready. Orders have also been given to check the availability of medicines and oxygen beds and to submit status reports accordingly.

The preparedness meeting was attended by Mohammed Moshin, Principal Secretary of Medical Education, and Dr Sujatha Rathod, Director of Medical Education.

