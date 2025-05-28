Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Karnataka Minister Urges COVID Preparedness as Cases Rise; Public Asked Not to Panic

Karnataka Minister Urges COVID Preparedness as Cases Rise; Public Asked Not to Panic

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil has directed state-run hospitals to stay prepared while assuring the public that there is no need to panic.

Karnataka Minister Urges COVID Preparedness as Cases Rise; Public Asked Not to Panic


Amid rising concerns over COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil has directed all state-run medical colleges, hospitals, doctors, and health workers to remain prepared for a possible spike in infections.

“There is no reason for the public to panic, as the government has taken all necessary precautionary measures,” said Dr Patil, who also holds the portfolios for skill development, livelihood, and is the in-charge minister for Raichur district.

Addressing media persons on Tuesday after holding a COVID-19 preparedness meeting with directors of government medical colleges and hospitals at Vikas Soudha in Bengaluru, the minister said, “COVID cases are increasing daily, but there is no need for undue worry. Pregnant women should use masks. The government is fully prepared. People should also cooperate with us.”

As schools across Karnataka are set to reopen following summer vacation, the minister advised that students with symptoms such as fever, cold, or cough should not attend school. If any child develops symptoms during school hours, parents must be contacted, and the child should be sent home immediately.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We must conduct testing for all SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) cases. I’ve held meetings with directors of all medical education hospitals. We’ve arranged labs and testing will be done across four divisions. Instructions have been given to collect data on oxygen beds and ventilators,” he added.

Dr Patil cautioned that COVID cases are expected to rise in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. He advised elderly citizens and pregnant women to wear masks in crowded areas. Children showing symptoms of cold or flu should not be sent to school.

“Despite rising cases, masks are not mandatory for everyone. Only those with fever, cold, or cough need to wear them. We’re monitoring the situation closely. This time, heavy rains and changing weather are also causing seasonal illness,” he said.

While Bengaluru is currently witnessing the highest number of new COVID cases in Karnataka, the minister clarified that the infection is not spreading rapidly. “There is no need for panic if people follow government guidelines. Most people are already vaccinated. If necessary, we’ll coordinate with the Union Health Ministry to procure more vaccines,” he stated.

Even as cases increase, health workers have been instructed to wear masks, and testing facilities are to be kept ready. Orders have also been given to check the availability of medicines and oxygen beds and to submit status reports accordingly.

The preparedness meeting was attended by Mohammed Moshin, Principal Secretary of Medical Education, and Dr Sujatha Rathod, Director of Medical Education.

ALSO READ: 

Filed under

Bengaluru Covid cases Dr Sharan Prakash Patil COVID response Karnataka COVID-19 update

A Major concern now looms

Kochi Oil Spill: Can The Arabian Sea Ever Truly Recover And How Long Will It...
In a sensational turnarou

‘Dinesh Anna Said, Just Take It Deep’ Jitesh Sharma Reveals Dinesh Karthik’s Message During Record...
newsx

U.S. Issues Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ Advisory For Venezuela Citing Torture, Kidnappings, And Unlawful...
Kerala is reeling under t

Heavy Rains Continue to Batter Kerala: Teen Dies, Homes Damaged, and Train Services Hit
Australian Senator Fatima

‘Was Asked To Drink and Dance On Table’: Australian First Hijab-Wearing Senator Fatima Payman Files...
An Indian parliamentary d

‘Pahalgam Attack Has Hurt Every Indian’: Indian Delegation Hails Operation Sindoor In Africa
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kochi Oil Spill: Can The Arabian Sea Ever Truly Recover And How Long Will It Take?

Kochi Oil Spill: Can The Arabian Sea Ever Truly Recover And How Long Will It...

‘Dinesh Anna Said, Just Take It Deep’ Jitesh Sharma Reveals Dinesh Karthik’s Message During Record Chase

‘Dinesh Anna Said, Just Take It Deep’ Jitesh Sharma Reveals Dinesh Karthik’s Message During Record...

U.S. Issues Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ Advisory For Venezuela Citing Torture, Kidnappings, And Unlawful Detentions

U.S. Issues Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ Advisory For Venezuela Citing Torture, Kidnappings, And Unlawful...

Heavy Rains Continue to Batter Kerala: Teen Dies, Homes Damaged, and Train Services Hit

Heavy Rains Continue to Batter Kerala: Teen Dies, Homes Damaged, and Train Services Hit

‘Was Asked To Drink and Dance On Table’: Australian First Hijab-Wearing Senator Fatima Payman Files Complaint Over Inappropriate Comments at Official Event

‘Was Asked To Drink and Dance On Table’: Australian First Hijab-Wearing Senator Fatima Payman Files...

Entertainment

Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Dirty PR’ Tweet

Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli Blocking Him On Instagram

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli

How Much Did Akshay Kumar Charge For Housefull 5? Actor Refuses To Answer During Trailer Launch- Watch!

How Much Did Akshay Kumar Charge For Housefull 5? Actor Refuses To Answer During Trailer

Your Language (Kannada) Was Born Out Of Tamil, Kamal Haasan Faces Heat After Controversial Statement, Triggers Protests

Your Language (Kannada) Was Born Out Of Tamil, Kamal Haasan Faces Heat After Controversial Statement,

Harry Potter TV Series: HBO Unveils The New Faces Of Harry, Ron, And Hermione

Harry Potter TV Series: HBO Unveils The New Faces Of Harry, Ron, And Hermione

Lifestyle

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer