Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Karnataka MLA Accuses Rashmika Mandanna Of Disrespecting Kannada, Calls for ‘Lesson to Be Taught’

Rashmika Mandanna, who began her acting career with Kannada film Kirik Party, declined an invite to Bengaluru International Film Festival last year when we invited her, he explained to scribes at Vidhana Soudha.

Karnataka MLA Accuses Rashmika Mandanna Of Disrespecting Kannada, Calls for ‘Lesson to Be Taught’


Actress Rashmika Mandanna has landed in the midst of a political controversy after Karnataka Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga blamed her for neglecting the Kannada language and film industry. He claimed that even though she began her career in Kannada cinema, Rashmika has moved away from Karnataka and also declined to be present at the Bengaluru International Film Festival, which honors the state’s film industry.

Ganiga, a legislator of the Mandya constituency, did not mince his words, taking Rashmika to task about her loyalty towards the industry which provided her platform.

Rashmika Mandanna, who began her acting career with Kannada film Kirik Party, declined an invite to Bengaluru International Film Festival last year when we invited her, he explained to scribes at Vidhana Soudha. “She told me, ‘I have my home in Hyderabad, I don’t know where Karnataka is, and I don’t have time.’ Our legislator friend went to her home 10–12 times to invite her, but she declined and even ignored Kannada, even though she brought up here in the industry. Don’t we have to teach them a lesson?”

Backlash from BJP, Pro-Kannada Groups Weigh In

Ganiga’s comments have evoked strong reactions, especially from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which criticized his remarks as unconstitutional. BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted his criticism of the MLA, describing his comment as an instance of “Congress goon culture.”

“You can never separate goon from a Rahul Congressman. This pompous, overblown Karnataka MLA from Rahul Gandhi’s party wants to ‘teach a lesson’ to an actress. Every citizen, including actresses, has rights. If he wants a lesson in the Constitution, I’d be happy to teach him for free anytime, anywhere,” Chandrasekhar wrote on X, tagging Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Adding to the furore, Kannada groups have also condemned Rashmika Mandanna for reportedly distancing herself from the Kannada film industry. Some activists feel that she should respect her origins and be more respectful of the language and culture.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President T.A. Narayan Gowda warned Rashmika to be careful with her words. The criticism mounted further after Rashmika recently described Hyderabad as her home at a public function, further sparking charges that she has lost touch with her Kannada roots.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also chipped in on the bigger Kannada cinema debate, bemoaning actors and directors giving the Bengaluru International Film Festival a miss.

“If producers, directors, and actors don’t feel this way, then what is the use of an international film festival? Take this as a warning or appeal to the Film Chamber and Academy. Cinema is not for a select few—government patronage is important,” he added. “I know how and when to tighten the screws.”

Amid all of this, Rashmika Mandanna has not made a public statement. The actress, who has become a household name across the country with movies in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, remains tight-lipped amidst the criticism.

ALSO READ: Atlee Reportedly Is Charging ₹100 Crore For Next Film With Allu Arjun; After Jawan’s Box Office Success

