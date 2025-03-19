Home
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Karnataka MLA’s Proposal For Free Liquor Sparks Controversy

JD(S) MLA MT Krishnappa suggested that the state government should provide two free liquor bottles per week to men, drawing sharp criticism from various political quarters.

Karnataka MLA’s Proposal For Free Liquor Sparks Controversy


A proposal made in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday has stirred a heated debate, taking the discussion on government “freebies” to a new level. JD(S) MLA MT Krishnappa suggested that the state government should provide two free liquor bottles per week to men, drawing sharp criticism from various political quarters.

The proposal was put forward during a discussion on Karnataka’s welfare schemes, which currently include ₹2,000 financial aid and free bus travel for women. Krishnappa argued that since men are not direct beneficiaries of such schemes, they should receive liquor instead.

“You are giving ₹2,000 per month, free electricity, and bus travel to women. This is taxpayers’ money. For those who drink, why not provide two bottles of liquor every week? The government can distribute this through societies,” he stated, linking his suggestion to the state’s increased excise revenue target, which was raised from ₹36,500 crore to ₹40,000 crore.

Strong Opposition from Congress Leaders

The suggestion was met with strong opposition, especially from Congress leaders. Energy Minister KJ George outrightly dismissed the idea, saying, “Win the election, form the government, and then do this. We are trying to reduce alcohol consumption, not promote it.”

Speaker UT Khader also opposed the proposal, remarking, “Without giving free liquor, we are already struggling. Imagine the consequences if we start distributing alcohol for free.”

Karnataka’s Financial Plan for 2025-26

Amid the controversy, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the state budget on March 7, outlining an estimated total expenditure of ₹4,09,549 crore for the financial year 2025-26. This includes ₹3,11,739 crore for revenue expenditure, ₹71,336 crore for capital investment, and ₹26,474 crore allocated for loan repayments.

While the budget aims to maintain fiscal discipline, the debate over welfare policies and subsidies remains a contentious issue in the state’s political landscape.

Filed under

JD(S) MLA MT Krishnappa

