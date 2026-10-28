Karnataka MLC Election Result 2026: Winner List, Constituency-Wise Results, Leading Candidates & Latest Updates

Karnataka MLC Election Result 2026: The BJP–JD(S) alliance has won all four Karnataka Legislative Council seats contested in the 2026 Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituency elections. The BJP secured three seats, while its ally Janata Dal (Secular) won the Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency. The ruling Congress failed to win any seat.

Voting took place on October 23 across four constituencies, with counting beginning on October 27. The contests included two Graduates’ constituencies and two Teachers’ constituencies. The results tested the BJP and JD(S)’s electoral coordination against the Congress, which contested all four seats. Counting continued late into the night in the Graduates’ constituencies before the final outcomes were reported on October 28.

Karnataka MLC Election Result 2026: Winner List

The BJP won three constituencies, while JD(S) captured the Bengaluru Teachers’ seat from the Congress. Here is the constituency-wise winner list.

South-East Graduates’ Constituency: BJP candidate K. M. Suresh defeated Congress nominee Shashi Hulikunte Mutt by a margin of 23,098 votes.

West Graduates’ Constituency: BJP candidate S. V. Sankanur retained the seat, defeating Congress candidate Mohan Limbikai by 9,323 votes. Sankanur secured 33,711 votes, while Limbikai received 24,388.

North-East Teachers’ Constituency: BJP’s sitting MLC Shashil G. Namoshi defeated Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur by 3,297 votes. Namoshi received 15,596 votes against Mattur’s 12,299, securing his fifth victory from the constituency.

Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency: JD(S) candidate A. P. Ranganath defeated sitting Congress MLC Puttanna by 908 votes. Ranganath secured 10,810 votes, while Puttanna received 9,902.

The results gave the BJP three victories and JD(S) one, completing the alliance’s sweep of all four seats.

Karnataka MLC Election 2026: Latest Counting Updates

The outcome marked a setback for the ruling Congress, which failed to win any of the four seats. The BJP retained its three constituencies, while JD(S) wrested Bengaluru Teachers’ from the Congress.

In Bengaluru, A. P. Ranganath defeated Puttanna, a five-time MLC who had switched from JD(S) to Congress ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. Ranganath’s victory by 908 votes gave JD(S) the seat after a closely contested election.

In the North-East Teachers’ constituency, BJP incumbent Shashil G. Namoshi defeated Sharanappa Mattur by 3,297 votes. His victory marked his fifth win from the constituency.

The two Graduates’ constituencies took longer to count. K. M. Suresh defeated Congress candidate Shashi Hulikunte Mutt in South-East Graduates’, while S. V. Sankanur retained West Graduates’ against Mohan Limbikai. Both results added to the BJP’s tally and completed the alliance’s four-seat sweep.

How Many Seats Were Contested In Karnataka MLC Election 2026?

Four Karnataka Legislative Council seats were contested in this election: two Graduates’ constituencies and two Teachers’ constituencies.

The constituencies were:

South-East Graduates’

West Graduates’

North-East Teachers’

Bengaluru Teachers’

The BJP fielded candidates in three constituencies, while JD(S) contested Bengaluru Teachers’ as part of its alliance arrangement with the BJP. Congress candidates contested all four seats.

These elections are held among eligible registered graduates and teachers rather than the general electorate. The results therefore reflect voting within these specific elector groups.

Why Did Karnataka MLC Vote Counting Take Time?

The elections use ballot papers and a preferential voting system. Voters indicate their preferences for candidates, and the prescribed counting process determines whether a candidate has secured the required quota.

Counting can take longer when ballots are invalid, preferences are marked incorrectly or no candidate reaches the required quota during the initial count. Further counting and transfers of preferences may then be necessary.

This process explains why counting in the Graduates’ constituencies continued late into the night, while results in some Teachers’ constituencies were declared earlier.

Karnataka MLC Election Result 2026: What Do The Results Mean?

The BJP–JD(S) alliance won all four contested seats, with the BJP taking three and JD(S) securing one. The Congress’s failure to win any seat made the results a setback for the ruling party in these constituencies.

The Bengaluru Teachers’ result was particularly significant for JD(S), as A. P. Ranganath defeated the sitting Congress MLC. Meanwhile, the BJP retained its positions in the North-East Teachers’, South-East Graduates’ and West Graduates’ constituencies.

Although the results demonstrate the alliance’s performance among registered graduates and teachers, they do not by themselves determine the outcome of future Assembly elections. The four-seat result offers a snapshot of support among these elector groups and highlights the role of coordination between the BJP and JD(S).