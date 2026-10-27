Karnataka MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Graduate, Teacher Winners, Vote Count & Final Results

Karnataka MLC Election Results 2026: Counting for four Karnataka Legislative Council constituencies is scheduled for October 27, following polling on October 23. The seats are Karnataka South-East Graduates’, Karnataka West Graduates’, Karnataka North-East Teachers’ and Bengaluru Teachers’. Check the latest result updates, candidate details, turnout figures and official winner declarations.

The elections feature contests involving the ruling Congress and the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance. The four constituencies elect representatives to the Karnataka Legislative Council through separate graduate and teacher electorates.

The Election Commission of India’s election documents identify the four constituencies and their retiring members. However, final winners, vote totals and victory margins should be added only after they are confirmed through official result declarations.

Karnataka MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Latest Updates

The 2026 Karnataka MLC election covers two Graduate constituencies and two Teacher constituencies. Polling was held on October 23, from 8 AM to 4 PM, with counting scheduled for October 27.

Key election details:

Election: Karnataka Legislative Council Biennial Election 2026

Constituencies: South-East Graduates’, West Graduates’, North-East Teachers’ and Bengaluru Teachers’

Polling date: October 23, 2026

Counting date: October 27, 2026

Polling hours: 8 AM to 4 PM

Total seats: Four

Total candidates: 43, according to reports citing election officials

Official sources: Election Commission of India and Karnataka Legislative Council

Latest result status: Final winners and victory margins could not be independently verified from an official result declaration available during research for this article. The results below should therefore be treated as awaiting official confirmation.

Karnataka South-East Graduates’ MLC Election Result 2026: Winner Name And Vote Count

The Karnataka South-East Graduates’ constituency is one of the two graduate seats in this election. The contest has drawn attention as Congress seeks to challenge the BJP’s existing representation.

The reported principal candidates are Congress nominee Shashi Hulikunte Mutt and BJP candidate K. M. Suresh. Their final candidature and party affiliations should be cross-checked against the official list published by the election authorities.

South-East Graduates’ Constituency Result

Winner name: Awaiting official confirmation

Winning party: Awaiting official confirmation

Final vote count: Awaiting official declaration

Victory margin: Awaiting official declaration

Polling date: October 23, 2026

The previous representative was Chidanand M. Gowda. The Election Commission of India’s official retirement schedule lists this seat among the vacancies due in November 2026.

Karnataka West Graduates’ MLC Election Result 2026: Winner Name And Vote Count

The West Graduates’ constituency is the second graduate seat being contested in Karnataka. Congress has fielded Mohan Limbikai against BJP’s sitting MLC S. V. Sankanur, according to published candidate reports.

The outcome will determine who represents the constituency in the Legislative Council for the next term.

West Graduates’ Constituency Result

Winner name: Awaiting official confirmation

Winning party: Awaiting official confirmation

Final vote count: Awaiting official declaration

Victory margin: Awaiting official declaration

Counting date: October 27, 2026

The official Election Commission schedule identifies S. V. Sankanur as the retiring member for this constituency. The final result must be verified separately from the South-East Graduates’ seat.

Karnataka North-East Teachers’ MLC Election Result 2026

The North-East Teachers’ constituency is one of the two teacher seats in the Karnataka election. The contest has been reported as a face-off between Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur and BJP’s sitting MLC Shashil G. Namoshi.

North-East Teachers’ Constituency Result

Winner name: Awaiting official confirmation

Winning party: Awaiting official confirmation

Final vote count: Awaiting official declaration

Victory margin: Awaiting official declaration

Polling date: October 23, 2026

The Election Commission’s retirement schedule lists Shashil G. Namoshi as the outgoing representative. The official result will establish whether the seat changes hands or remains with the BJP.

Bengaluru Teachers’ MLC Election Result 2026

The Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency is the second teacher seat in the election. Congress MLC Puttanna is contesting against A. P. Ranganath of the Janata Dal (Secular), according to published candidate reports.

The contest is particularly significant for the BJP-JD(S) alliance because the JD(S) is contesting this seat while the BJP has fielded candidates in the other three constituencies.

Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency Result

Winner name: Awaiting official confirmation

Winning party: Awaiting official confirmation

Final vote count: Awaiting official declaration

Victory margin: Awaiting official declaration

Counting date: October 27, 2026

The Election Commission’s official retirement schedule identifies Puttanna as the outgoing member. The final winner must be confirmed through the relevant Returning Officer or election authority.

Karnataka MLC Election 2026 Voting Percentage: Graduate And Teacher Seats

The four constituencies recorded the following turnout figures, reported by news agencies citing the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka:

South-East Graduates’: 73.58%

West Graduates’: 75.62%

North-East Teachers’: 86.97%

Bengaluru Teachers’: 81.98%

The North-East Teachers’ constituency recorded the highest turnout among the four seats, while South-East Graduates’ recorded the lowest of the reported figures.

These percentages describe voter participation, not the result. The winner of each constituency depends on the prescribed counting process and the official declaration.

Karnataka MLC Election Results 2026: Congress vs BJP-JD(S) Alliance

The election is a contest between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP-JD(S) alliance across four constituencies.

The BJP is contesting the South-East Graduates’, West Graduates’ and North-East Teachers’ seats, while the JD(S) is contesting the Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency. Congress has candidates across all four seats.

The results will indicate whether the BJP retains its representation in the three constituencies it previously held and whether the JD(S) can win the Bengaluru Teachers’ seat. The final outcome must be assessed using the declared results rather than pre-counting expectations.

Karnataka MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: How To Check Winner Names

Readers can check official election information through the following steps:

Visit the Election Commission of India website. Look for announcements and documents related to the 2026 Legislative Council elections. Visit the Karnataka Legislative Council website for Council-related information. Check the relevant Returning Officer’s official declaration for each constituency. Confirm the winning candidate, party affiliation, final vote count and victory margin before treating a result as final.

Provisional counting updates, party claims and unofficial trends should not be confused with the final result declared by the election authorities.