Karnataka Parents Celebrate Son’s Class 10 Failure With Cake To Lift His Spirit

While exam season usually brings stories of high scorers and top ranks, a family in Bagalkot, Karnataka, chose a different path — celebrating their son’s failure in the Class 10 board exams.

Abhishek, a student from a private school in Bagalkot, scored only 200 out of 625 marks in the Karnataka state board exams, failing in all subjects. However, instead of being scolded or shamed, the young boy was celebrated by his parents with cake and sweets.

His parents explained that the gesture was not about ignoring poor results, but about recognising Abhishek’s sincere efforts. “He studied hard and gave his best. Just because he didn’t pass this time doesn’t mean he failed as a person,” his father shared.

The celebration helped uplift Abhishek’s mood, who had been disappointed with the outcome. “I will clear all the subjects in the next attempt,” he said, showing renewed determination.

The story has caught public attention for highlighting the importance of emotional support and mental well-being over academic pressure — especially in a society where exam failures are often met with harsh criticism.

