Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Karnataka Pressures Centre For Krishna Water Sharing Gazette Notification: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pressures Centre For Krishna Water Sharing Gazette Notification: DK Shivakumar

Highlighting the urgency, Shivakumar reminded that the tribunal's decision was delivered over a decade ago, yet the Gazette notification has not been issued.

Karnataka Pressures Centre For Krishna Water Sharing Gazette Notification: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pressures Centre for Krishna Water Sharing Gazette Notification: DK Shivakumar


In a decisive move, Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that the state will intensify efforts to urge the Central government to issue a Gazette notification on Krishna river water sharing, in line with the tribunal order from 2010.

All Eyes on May 7 Meeting with Centre

Speaking at a press conference at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar stated, “We will put pressure on the Centre to issue a Gazette notification on the use of Krishna waters as per the tribunal order during a meeting on May 7 called by the Union Jal Shakthi Minister. We will call for an all-party meeting post the meeting in Delhi.”

The upcoming meeting in Delhi will include ministers from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra. Shivakumar noted that the meeting was prompted by Karnataka’s consistent demands.

“The Union Jal Shakthi Minister has called for a meeting of ministers from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra, following our persistent pressure to issue a Gazette notification as per the tribunal order of 2010. We held a preliminary meeting today to decide on our stand during the meeting in Delhi,” he added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The state leadership, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, held initial talks to finalize their approach. Legal advisors and district ministers also participated to offer suggestions and strategy.

“In today’s meeting headed by CM Siddaramaiah, we had discussions with the law minister, in-charge ministers of the districts concerned. We have received many suggestions. Our legal counsel was also present. The entire team will present our case in the meeting in Delhi,” he said.

Delayed Gazette Results in Rising Costs

Highlighting the urgency, Shivakumar reminded that the tribunal’s decision was delivered over a decade ago, yet the Gazette notification has not been issued.

“We had decided during the Belagavi session to continue with the land acquisition for the project. Though the tribunal order was given in 2010, the Centre is yet to release the Gazette notification. This has resulted in major loss to the state and is also escalating the project cost. We are putting a lot of pressure on the Centre and we are glad that the Centre has called for a meeting regarding this,” he explained.

Cauvery Aarti to Be Held During Dasara Festivities

Shifting focus to cultural initiatives, Shivakumar also confirmed plans for a special Cauvery aarti to coincide with the upcoming Dasara celebrations.

“The state government is preparing to do the Cauvery aarti programme along with the Dasara this time. Cauvery aarti will include programmes to represent cultures of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The modalities are being worked out,” he said.

A committee, led by BWSSB Chief Ram Prasath and including the Mandya DC, will oversee the preparations. Departments such as Muzrai, Kannada and Culture, Irrigation, and Tourism will collaborate on various aspects of the event.

Despite concerns from the Finance Department over funding, Shivakumar remained firm.

“The final decision lies with the government, no matter what the recommendations are. The government is committed to starting the Cauvery aarti.”

On the reported discrepancy of ₹32 crores between allocations, he clarified the need for additional funds.

“We have to create separate infrastructure for this including transport, parking and security and hence we need more funds. All works will be carried out in a very transparent way.”

He also addressed safety concerns regarding the event’s venue.

“This event would be held a little far from the dam keeping in mind security considerations. The Committee will take a final call on the location.”

Finally, he assured that the event would be managed locally.

He said the aarti would be “handled by a team from the state itself.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: CRPF Jawan Dismissed for Concealing Marriage To Pakistani National

 

Filed under

DK Shivakumar Karnataka Krishna Water Sharing

newsx

Watch: Romario Shepherd’s Monster Over That Sends CSK Into a Spin
Krishnamurthy Subramanian

Who Is Krishnamurthy Subramanian, And Why Was He Recalled Early From His IMF Role?
newsx

MS Dhoni Takes Responsibility For CSK’s Defeat: ‘I felt I Should Have…’
Aryna Sabalenka beats Coc

Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Coco Gauff To Win Third Madrid Open Title
newsx

Good News For KKR: Powell Gives Update On Ajinkya Rahane’s Injury, Says He’s Showing Progress
India terminates Dr Krish

Government Removes Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian From Indian IMF Executive Director’s Role
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: Romario Shepherd’s Monster Over That Sends CSK Into a Spin

Watch: Romario Shepherd’s Monster Over That Sends CSK Into a Spin

Who Is Krishnamurthy Subramanian, And Why Was He Recalled Early From His IMF Role?

Who Is Krishnamurthy Subramanian, And Why Was He Recalled Early From His IMF Role?

MS Dhoni Takes Responsibility For CSK’s Defeat: ‘I felt I Should Have…’

MS Dhoni Takes Responsibility For CSK’s Defeat: ‘I felt I Should Have…’

Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Coco Gauff To Win Third Madrid Open Title

Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Coco Gauff To Win Third Madrid Open Title

Good News For KKR: Powell Gives Update On Ajinkya Rahane’s Injury, Says He’s Showing Progress

Good News For KKR: Powell Gives Update On Ajinkya Rahane’s Injury, Says He’s Showing Progress

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Clears The Air On ‘Tribal’ Remark: It Was Never A Reference To Scheduled Tribes Classification

Vijay Deverakonda Clears The Air On ‘Tribal’ Remark: It Was Never A Reference To Scheduled

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Dial Rhea Chakraborty During India’s Got Latent Controversy? ‘The Only Option I Had…’

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Dial Rhea Chakraborty During India’s Got Latent Controversy? ‘The Only Option

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years: I Wish I Could….

When Did Shahid Kapoor Marry Mira Rajput? Actor’s Wife Recalls Feeling Isolated During Initial Years:

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due Credit

When Did Himesh Reshammiya Launch Deepika Padukone? Mika Singh Claims Actress Doesn’t Give Him Due

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will Own The Copyright’

Will AI Soon Replace Top Actors Like SRK-Amitabh In Bollywood? Shekhar Kapur Says, ‘I Will

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media