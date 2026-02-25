Karnataka Shocker: Private Bank Manager Gets Accused Of Murdering Female Colleague By Forcing Her To Drink Poison, Family Also Alleges Sexual Assault

Karnataka Murder Case: A private bank manager in Hubballi, Karnataka, faces serious accusations after a female employee, Hasinabegam, died following what her family calls a brutal attack.

They say the manager, Shyam Sundar, forced her to drink poison and had been exploiting her for a while. The police are on the case and digging into what happened.

Hasinabegam fought for her life at KIMS Hospital for two days but didn’t make it. She was from Mulagund and worked in housekeeping at the bank.

Her family says Sundar helped her get the job, then used his position to abuse her, both sexually and emotionally, and it went on for some time.

Two days before Hasinabegam died, her family claims Sundar came to their home. They say he assaulted her, forced her to swallow poison, then ran off. It’s a shocking story, and the details are still coming out.

Now, the police have registered a complaint and started their investigation. Officers are looking into the family’s allegations and checking what really happened at Hasinabegam’s house.

Class 10 Student Killed In Karnataka Assault

In another heinous crime, a class 10 student lost his life after an attack in Uragadur, just outside Shivamogga city in Karnataka. The news has heightened tensions in the area.

This happened close to Sulebailu Government High School. Students were there for special classes to get ready for the SSLC (Class 10) Board exams.

Police have picked up two boys linked to the incident. The case has also started to spark communal tensions, since the accused boys come from a different community.

The victim, a Hindu student at the government high school in Uragadur, had just finished a special class for the exams. The attack happened soon after he left the school, not far from the grounds.

