Friday, March 28, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  • Karnataka Temples Turns Digital, One Can Now Order Prasad Online

Karnataka Temples Turns Digital, One Can Now Order Prasad Online

The Karnataka government has launched the e-Prasada initiative, enabling devotees across the country to receive prasadam from temples under the Muzrai Department.

The Karnataka government has launched the e-Prasada initiative, enabling devotees across the country to receive prasadam from temples under the Muzrai Department. This digital initiative aims to make religious offerings more accessible, particularly for those unable to visit temples in person.

The pilot phase includes 14 prominent temples such as Kukke Subramanya, Kollur, Savadatti, and Ganagapura. The program has been developed in collaboration with the Common Service Centres under the e-Governance Department to ensure a smooth and efficient ordering process.

How to Avail the Service

Devotees can place orders through the official portal csc.devalayas.com, selecting their preferred temple. Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy stated that the prasadam package, priced between ₹100 and ₹150, typically includes vibhuti, kumkuma-arishina, a sacred thread, a pendant or deity’s image, and dry fruits.

Based on user feedback, the government plans to expand the initiative to cover 400 more temples under the A and B categories of the Muzrai Department. Additionally, online puja bookings have been introduced, allowing devotees to participate in rituals remotely.

Digital Transformation of Temple Services

Recognizing the growing demand for digital access to religious services, the Karnataka government has also facilitated live-streaming of temple rituals and pre-booking for various pujas. Devotees can now schedule rituals such as mangalaarathi, archane, pushpaalankaara puja, and ashtothhara at key temples like Banashankari in Bengaluru, Saundatti Yellamma, Mysuru Chamundeshwari, Nanjangud Srikanteshwara, Kateel Durga Parameshwari, and Kukke Subramanya.

This initiative is expected to bridge the gap for devotees unable to visit temples while preserving their spiritual connections through digital means.

Filed under

Order Prasad Online

