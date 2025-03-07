Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Karnataka To Tighten Bengaluru Airport Security Measures After Ranya Rao’s Arrest

Karnataka To Tighten Bengaluru Airport Security Measures After Ranya Rao’s Arrest

The Karnataka government has announced plans to overhaul the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at Bengaluru International Airport, following a gold smuggling incident involving Kannada actor Ranya Rao.

Karnataka To Tighten Bengaluru Airport Security Measures After Ranya Rao’s Arrest

Bnegaluru SOPs


The Karnataka government has announced plans to overhaul the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at Bengaluru International Airport, following a gold smuggling incident involving Kannada actor Ranya Rao.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Home Minister G Parameshwara stated on Friday that the new SOPs would prevent family members and friends of senior bureaucrats from using protocol staff services at the airport.

Incident Involving Ranya Rao and Smuggling Attempt

The move comes after Ranya Rao, the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, was caught attempting to smuggle gold bars worth Rs 12 crore at Kempegowda International Airport. The 33-year-old actress allegedly bypassed security checks by revealing her family ties and requesting assistance from airport officials. Reports suggest that Rao had made 30 trips to Dubai in the past year, smuggling kilos of gold on each journey.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ranya Rao’s Confession and Alleged Involvement in Smuggling Network

Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3 after 17 gold bars were seized from her luggage. During her interrogation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), she admitted to being involved in the smuggling operation. She claimed that she was paid Rs 1 lakh per kilogram of smuggled gold, earning between Rs 12-13 lakh per trip. The actor also revealed that she had traveled to other countries, including the Middle East, Europe, and America for the same purpose.

Investigation and Authorities’ Response

In her statement, Rao alleged that she had been “trapped” into the smuggling ring. Authorities are now focusing on identifying the masterminds behind the network, with investigations intensifying. A police constable at the airport was also allegedly involved in assisting her during the illegal activities.

Following the incident, the Karnataka government has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to handle the protocol process and is working with the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms to ensure stricter control and transparency at the airport.

ALSO READ: Israel Imposes New Graphic Warnings On Tobacco Products

Filed under

Karnataka Ranya Rao

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

‘Long Hours Of Sitting Is The New Smoking’: How Is It Killing Your Health?

‘Long Hours Of Sitting Is The New Smoking’: How Is It Killing Your Health?

PUBG Mobile 3.7 Update Rolls Out Today: Download Link, Release Date And Time, New Features, Game Details And More!

PUBG Mobile 3.7 Update Rolls Out Today: Download Link, Release Date And Time, New Features,...

Nidhi Razdan, Future Harvard Professor, Warns Raghav Chadha To Double-Check His Harvard Acceptance Email

Nidhi Razdan, Future Harvard Professor, Warns Raghav Chadha To Double-Check His Harvard Acceptance Email

Entertainment

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Awarapan Sequel Or Special Re-release? Emraan Hashmi’s Latest Post Fuels Sequel Rumors

Awarapan Sequel Or Special Re-release? Emraan Hashmi’s Latest Post Fuels Sequel Rumors

Manamey On OTT: Missed It In Theatres? Here’s Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Hit Romantic Comedy!

Manamey On OTT: Missed It In Theatres? Here’s Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Hit Romantic Comedy!

‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’: Billie Eilish Returns to No. 1 on ARIA Albums Chart

‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’: Billie Eilish Returns to No. 1 on ARIA Albums Chart

Lifestyle

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR