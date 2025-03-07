Karnataka To Tighten Bengaluru Airport Security Measures After Ranya Rao’s Arrest

The Karnataka government has announced plans to overhaul the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at Bengaluru International Airport, following a gold smuggling incident involving Kannada actor Ranya Rao.

Home Minister G Parameshwara stated on Friday that the new SOPs would prevent family members and friends of senior bureaucrats from using protocol staff services at the airport.

Incident Involving Ranya Rao and Smuggling Attempt

The move comes after Ranya Rao, the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, was caught attempting to smuggle gold bars worth Rs 12 crore at Kempegowda International Airport. The 33-year-old actress allegedly bypassed security checks by revealing her family ties and requesting assistance from airport officials. Reports suggest that Rao had made 30 trips to Dubai in the past year, smuggling kilos of gold on each journey.

Ranya Rao’s Confession and Alleged Involvement in Smuggling Network

Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3 after 17 gold bars were seized from her luggage. During her interrogation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), she admitted to being involved in the smuggling operation. She claimed that she was paid Rs 1 lakh per kilogram of smuggled gold, earning between Rs 12-13 lakh per trip. The actor also revealed that she had traveled to other countries, including the Middle East, Europe, and America for the same purpose.

Investigation and Authorities’ Response

In her statement, Rao alleged that she had been “trapped” into the smuggling ring. Authorities are now focusing on identifying the masterminds behind the network, with investigations intensifying. A police constable at the airport was also allegedly involved in assisting her during the illegal activities.

Following the incident, the Karnataka government has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to handle the protocol process and is working with the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms to ensure stricter control and transparency at the airport.

