A Hakki-Pikki boy in Davangere, Karnataka, was tied to a tree and tortured with red ants. Viral video sparks outrage; police launch full investigation into the case.

A deeply disturbing video from Karnataka’s Davangere district has gone viral, showing a young tribal boy being brutally assaulted and tied to an areca nut tree by members of his own community.

The boy, belonging to the Hakki-Pikki tribal community from Astapanahalli village near Nallur in Channagiri taluk, was accused of theft and subjected to horrifying abuse as punishment.

A minor boy was allegedly tied to a tree and mercilessly beaten up with drip pipes by some people on suspicion of theft in #Karnataka's #Davanagere district. A case was registered against nine people in this connection and one of the accused has been taken into custody for… https://t.co/9IyEf0FnOy pic.twitter.com/waC5NTsCuP
— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) April 7, 2025

The incident, though it occurred a few days ago, came to public attention only after the video was widely shared on social media platforms on Tuesday. In the footage, the boy is seen tied to a tree and severely beaten. Adding to the brutality, the assailants allegedly placed red ants on his private parts—a form of extreme physical and psychological torture.

Shockingly, the attackers are said to be from the same tribal community as the victim, amplifying public anger over the inhumane treatment meted out to one of their own.

Davangere Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth confirmed that she has directed the Channagiri police to visit the village and collect detailed information. A comprehensive investigation is now underway, and police have promised strict action against those responsible for the cruel act.

Authorities are also looking into how the video surfaced and are appealing to citizens not to share the visuals further, as it involves a minor and could cause additional trauma to the victim.

This incident has sparked widespread condemnation across Karnataka, raising concerns about how tribal justice is carried out and the protection of children’s rights. Activists are urging the state to ensure that tribal communities are educated about legal processes and that such forms of vigilante justice are stopped immediately.

