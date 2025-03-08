Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Karnataka University Students Clash Over Handmade vs. Machine-Made Chapatis Turns Violent Sparks Police Intervention

A clash over chapati preferences at Karnataka University escalated into violence, sparking police intervention. Meanwhile, a Kashmiri MBBS student faced brutal ragging.

Karnataka University Students Clash Over Handmade vs. Machine-Made Chapatis Turns Violent Sparks Police Intervention


A heated dispute over chapati preferences at the Central University of Karnataka escalated into a violent clash between student groups, prompting police intervention on Friday night. The altercation occurred at the university canteen located at the Kadaganchi village campus in the district’s Aland taluk.

According to sources, the conflict ignited when North Indian students demanded machine-made chapatis, while South Indian students insisted on handmade ones. What began as a minor disagreement soon spiraled into a physical confrontation.

Student Injured as Clash Escalates

During the scuffle, a student named Aniket sustained injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention. Reports indicate that students identified as Prashant, Suhas, and others were involved in the altercation. As tensions flared, law enforcement officers arrived at the scene to restore order. However, students reportedly raised slogans against the police, further intensifying the situation.

Police Investigation Underway

In response to the violent incident, the University Registrar filed a formal complaint at the Narona Police Station. Authorities have launched an investigation to prevent further unrest on the campus and ensure student safety.

Rising Concerns Over Student Safety in Karnataka

The university clash comes amid growing concerns over student safety in Karnataka, following another disturbing case of alleged ragging and assault at Al-Ameen Medical College in Bijapur. A second-year MBBS student from Anantnag, Kashmir, was reportedly subjected to brutal ragging and physical assault by senior students.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has urged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to intervene, highlighting a pattern of harassment against students.

Omar Abdullah Confirms Action on MBBS Student Ragging Case

Expressing concern over the ragging incident, Jammu and Kashmir’s former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that he personally spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the issue.

“I have spoken to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about this unfortunate incident. He has assured me that the police have filed an FIR and necessary action will be taken. The four accused have been identified,” Omar Abdullah confirmed.

University Campuses on Alert Amid Rising Student Conflicts

The back-to-back incidents of violence at educational institutions in Karnataka have raised alarm over campus security. Authorities are expected to implement stricter regulations and monitoring to prevent further student altercations.

