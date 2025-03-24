Karnataka: Who Is KN Rajanna And Why Are His ‘Honey Trap’ Allegations Controversial?

Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna has stirred controversy with his claim that 48 politicians have been honey-trapped. His remarks have led to calls for a high-level investigation, bringing the issue into the national spotlight.

The controversy erupted during the ongoing Karnataka budget session when Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal alleged that a minister from Tumakuru was targeted in a honey trap scheme. Responding to this, KN Rajanna not only confirmed the allegations but also stated that Karnataka had become a “CD and pen drive factory,” where politicians were being blackmailed.

Rajanna further claimed that 48 individuals from two political parties had fallen victim to such schemes, extending the issue beyond Karnataka to the national level. His statements have intensified demands for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Who is KN Rajanna?

KN Rajanna, a veteran politician, is currently serving in the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government. He first entered the Karnataka Legislative Council in 1998 and later became an MLA from Madhugiri, winning elections in both 2013 and 2023. With a strong political background, Rajanna has been a key figure in Karnataka politics. However, it is his recent explosive claims about a political “honey trap” scandal that have made headlines.

Rajanna Demands Probe into Honey Trap Allegations

Expressing his commitment to exposing the culprits behind these honey trap cases, Rajanna announced that he would file a formal complaint with Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. He emphasized the need for the public to know who the “producers and directors” of these blackmail schemes are.

In response, Home Minister G Parameshwara assured the Karnataka Legislative Assembly that a high-level investigation would be initiated once Rajanna submitted a written request. “If we have to uphold the dignity of the House, this issue must be concluded appropriately,” he stated.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed the honey trap controversy, stating that his government would not shield anyone involved. “It is the government’s responsibility to ensure justice. If Rajanna files a complaint, a high-level probe will be conducted,” Siddaramaiah affirmed. However, he also pointed out that since Rajanna did not name any individuals, action could only be taken based on concrete evidence.

Unlike other top leaders, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar refused to comment on the honey trap controversy. His silence on the matter has fueled further speculation about the issue’s political ramifications.

Political Impact of Rajanna’s Honey Trap Allegations

With allegations of political honey traps now reaching a national scale, Karnataka’s political circles are under intense scrutiny. Rajanna’s claims have raised concerns about the use of blackmail in politics, and the upcoming investigation could reveal shocking details about the extent of these schemes. As the controversy unfolds, all eyes are on the Karnataka government’s next steps in addressing the honey trap scandal and ensuring accountability among politicians.

