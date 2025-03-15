Home
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Karnataka: Why Did A BJP Leader And Cop Slap Each Other? Watch Video

In a shocking incident, a police officer and a local BJP leader were involved in a public slap fight in Karnataka’s Chitradurga. The heated exchange, which took place on Durgada Siri Hotel Road, has now gone viral on social media, sparking widespread reactions from the public and political leaders.

In a shocking incident, a police officer and a local BJP leader were involved in a public slap fight in Karnataka’s Chitradurga. The heated exchange, which took place on Durgada Siri Hotel Road, has now gone viral on social media, sparking widespread reactions from the public and political leaders.

Incident Unfolds Late at Night

According to reports, the incident happened around midnight on Friday when Madhugiri BJP District President Hanumanta Gowda and his group were standing in the area. Sub-Inspector Gadilingappa, who was on duty, approached them and asked them to disperse. However, the situation quickly escalated when Gowda allegedly became angry and started abusing the officer. He then attacked the policeman, leading to an altercation.

In response, Sub-Inspector Gadilingappa retaliated by slapping Gowda, which resulted in a full-blown physical scuffle. The viral video shows the officer lunging back as bystanders attempt to break up the fight.

Police Officer Injured, BJP Leader Taken into Custody

During the altercation, Sub-Inspector Gadilingappa sustained injuries to his hand and fingers. He was later admitted to the district hospital for medical treatment. Following the clash, the police took BJP leader Hanumanta Gowda into custody. However, Gowda denied the allegations, claiming that he was the one assaulted by the police.

Political Reactions and Criticism

The incident has triggered a major political controversy. BJP’s Karnataka state unit chief, BY Vijayendra, strongly criticized the ruling Congress government over the state’s law and order situation. Sharing the viral video on X (formerly Twitter), Vijayendra accused the Congress-led government of failing to maintain peace and security in the state.

He stated, “Some low-level police officers are resorting to brutality, even physically assaulting common citizens and responsible leaders.”

Condemning the altercation, Vijayendra further said, “@BJP4Karnataka strongly condemns the hooliganism displayed by PSI Gadilingappa in Chitradurga against our party’s Madhugiri (organisational district) district president, Hanumantegowda.”

Investigation Underway

Following the altercation, both parties have filed complaints against each other at Chitradurga City Police Station. The police have registered counter-complaints from both sides, and an investigation is currently underway to determine what led to the fight and who was responsible for the escalation.

As the inquiry continues, the incident has added to the ongoing political tensions in Karnataka, with opposition parties questioning the law and order situation under the current government. Authorities are expected to release further details after completing their investigation.

