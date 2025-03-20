Home
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Karnataka: Woman Tied To Tree And Brutally Assaulted In A Viral Video; 4 Arrested

At least four people have been arrested after a disturbing video surfaced on social media showing a woman being tied to a tree, slapped, and brutally assaulted for allegedly stealing a fish.

At least four people have been arrested after a disturbing video surfaced on social media showing a woman being tied to a tree and assaulted.


At least four people have been arrested after a disturbing video surfaced on social media showing a woman being tied to a tree, slapped, and brutally assaulted for allegedly stealing a fish. The incident, which reportedly took place on March 18, has triggered a strong response from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other officials.

Horrific Video Surfaces

In the videos, a woman can be seen slapping the victim while a crowd stands by and watches. Instead of intervening to help, the bystanders let the violence continue as the victim was tied to a tree and assaulted again. The shocking footage has raised serious concerns about law enforcement and public responsibility.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Condemns the Attack

Expressing shock over the incident, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah called it “inhumane” and emphasized that such actions are unacceptable in a civilized society.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Siddaramaiah stated, “Whatever the reason, tying a woman’s hands and feet in this way and assaulting her is not only inhumane, but also a serious crime. Such barbaric behavior is unbecoming of a civilized state like Karnataka. We have a police department and a legal system to take action against those involved in theft, cheating, and fraud.”

Police Action and Arrests

According to Udupi Superintendent of Police Arun K, the victim, who is a resident of Vijayanagara district, was accused of stealing fish by locals. The woman responsible for the assault has been identified as Laxmi Bai, and three other individuals have also been arrested in connection with the incident.

Authorities are currently analyzing the videos to identify other suspects who may have been involved. Udupi Deputy Commissioner Vidya Kumari K also condemned the act, stating, “Whether or not the woman committed any wrongdoing is under investigation, but assaulting someone publicly is inhuman. It is even more disturbing that bystanders laughed and failed to intervene.”

Strict Action Promised

Following the shocking incident, police officials have been instructed to take strict action against the accused. The authorities have made it clear that such incidents will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Condemning the attack, CM Siddaramaiah warned that the government will not allow people to take the law into their own hands, especially when the police are capable of handling such matters legally. He further stated, “I have instructed the police to conduct a proper investigation into this incident and take necessary action.”

