Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
Karnataka’s Mock Drill To Have No Impact On Civilian Life; City Prepares For Operation Abhyaas

Karnataka will take part in a nationwide civil defence drill on Wednesday, following a directive from the Union Home Ministry in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The drill, part of ‘Operation Abhyaas,’ will be carried out in Bengaluru city, Raichur, and Karwar on May 7, with more drills scheduled across other parts of the state in the coming days.

Karnataka will take part in a nationwide civil defence drill on Wednesday, following a directive from the Union Home Ministry in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The drill, part of ‘Operation Abhyaas,’ will be carried out in Bengaluru city, Raichur, and Karwar on May 7, with more drills scheduled across other parts of the state in the coming days.

A senior police official confirmed that the exercise will begin at 4 PM and will not disturb everyday life for residents. “The drills will be conducted in the office of the Directorate General Fire Services and the civil defence quarters,” the official said.

Operation Abhyaas: What It Involves

The Home Ministry had ordered these mock drills across 244 locations in India to test and prepare emergency response systems in case of a terror attack or other major threat. In Karnataka, the drill is being coordinated by Director General of Fire and Emergency Services and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Prashanth Kumar Thakur.

Thakur, who also serves as the Director General of Police, Commandant General of the Home Guards, and Director of Civil Defence, said the drills will include a full range of emergency procedures:

  • Air raid sirens

  • Blackout protocols

  • Search and rescue operations

  • Evacuating civilians from high-risk zones to bunkers

  • Setting up temporary hospitals and medical services

“There are 35 air raid sirens installed at various police and fire stations across Bengaluru, of which 32 are currently operational,” said DGP Thakur.

Sirens and Shelter: How the System Works

The air raid sirens are designed to alert people in case of an aerial threat. Each siren has a reach of about 3 kilometres. According to a senior Karnataka police officer, “When the sirens sound—typically for two to three minutes—it signals that civilians should immediately seek shelter in concrete structures or designated bunkers.”

These drills are aimed at preparing both officials and the public to respond swiftly and calmly in the event of a real attack. While the situation is just a simulation, officers are treating the exercise with complete seriousness to test how well systems and people work together during a crisis.

Civil Defence Force: Trained and Ready

Karnataka has around 5,000 civil defence volunteers ready to step in. This group includes medical professionals, students, and cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC). According to DGP Thakur, “These civil defence personnel have already undergone training and will be reactivated, sensitised, and strategically deployed across the city.”

Starting May 7, all volunteers involved will be briefed and assigned roles as part of the upcoming drills. The goal is to ensure a well-organized, rapid response if a real emergency were to strike.

Why These Drills Matter

The drills come less than a month after the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 civilians, many of them tourists, were killed in one of the deadliest attacks in Kashmir in recent years. That tragedy triggered an urgent review of India’s civil defence preparedness. The government wants to make sure that if something similar were to happen elsewhere, cities and towns across the country would be ready to protect their people.

