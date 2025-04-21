Home
Monday, April 21, 2025
Karni Sena's NationaL VP Killed In Jamshedpur, Body Found In Field

In a shocking incident that has triggered unrest across Jamshedpur, Shri Rajput Karni Sena's national vice president and Jharkhand state president Vinay Singh was shot dead on Sunday, April 20.

Karni Sena's NationaL VP Killed In Jamshedpur, Body Found In Field


In a shocking incident that has triggered unrest across Jamshedpur, Shri Rajput Karni Sena’s national vice president and Jharkhand state president Vinay Singh was shot dead on Sunday, April 20. The murder took place in broad daylight, sending shockwaves through the region and prompting widespread protests.

According to eyewitnesses, Vinay Singh was targeted by two assailants on a bike in a crowded part of the city while on his way to a private event. As he stepped out of his vehicle, the attackers opened fire. Singh died on the spot. The accused fled the scene immediately and remain untraceable as of now.

The body was later discovered in Baliguma, around 250 metres from National Highway 33. Police recovered a country-made pistol, a scooty, and his mobile phone from the site. Liquor bottles were also found nearby, further deepening the mystery. Singh had reportedly left his home at 11:30 a.m. and was declared missing shortly after.

Following the incident, Karni Sena and Kshatriya Samaj workers blocked Dimna Road and NH-33 in protest, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. Tensions soared as crowds gathered, disrupting traffic and raising slogans. Senior police officials, including two DSPs, reached the scene to pacify the demonstrators and assured swift action.

Jamshedpur Rural SP Rishabh Garg confirmed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. He appealed for calm, promising that the accused would be brought to justice soon.

While police continue to examine CCTV footage and piece together the sequence of events, the motive behind the killing remains unclear. Singh, known for his fiery leadership, was actively involved in various state-level political activities. His murder has sparked speculation of political rivalry, but no official conclusion has been drawn so far.

