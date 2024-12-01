Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Karthigai Deepam 2024: Tiruvannamalai Temple Shines Bright Ahead Of Tamil Nadu’s Ancient Festival of Lights

Ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival scheduled to be celebrated on December 13, the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai were decorated and lit with lights.

Karthigai Deepam 2024: Tiruvannamalai Temple Shines Bright Ahead Of Tamil Nadu’s Ancient Festival of Lights

Ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival scheduled to be celebrated on December 13, the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar temple in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai were decorated and lit with lights.

Karthigai Deepam or Karthika Deepam is one of the most ancient festivals of Tamil Nadu celebrated on the day of the full moon in the Tamil month of Karthigai, according to the Indian calendar.

Karthigai Deepam has references dating back to the Sangam Age with famed poet of the era Avaiyyar refrerring to the festival in his poems.

As per ancient Hindu scriptures, the two great deities Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma once started arguing with each other about who is superior. Each one claimed to be stronger than the other. At that point, Lord Shiva appeared to quell the fight. He took the shape of a huge fire and challenged the two Gods to find the end of the fire from the top and bottom.

As per a description in the Incredible India website, Lord Vishnu took the form of a boar and tried to reach the end of the fire beneath the earth, but he couldn’t and came back to Lord Shiva saying that he was unable to find it.

Lord Brahma on the other hand, took the shape of a swan and flew to find the beginning of the fire on top. But his search too was in vain as he was unable to find the top of the fire. Thus, Lord Shiva proved his supremacy over the two Gods and managed to stop the fight. He then appeared in the form of a hill in Thiruvannamalai. A temple dedicated to Lord Shiva stands on the hill, where Karthigai Deepam celebrations include the lighting of a big fire.

Another legend links Karthigai Deepam to Lord Muruga. It is said that Lord Muruga adopted the form of six babies in Saravana poigai, a lake and was looked after by six Kritika stars. On this day, Goddess Parvathy united all the six forms of Skantda. Thus, Lord Karthikeya has six faces and popularly known as Aarumugan in Tamil culture.

As per Tamil customs, Karthigai Deepam is a grand celebration that begins with a thorough cleaning and decoration of homes and the creation of intricate kolams, floral patterns drawn in front of houses.
Mango leaf festoons adorn doorways, while lamps, known as agal, are ignited. These lamps come in various shapes, including Lakshmi Villaku (depicting a woman with folded hands), Kuthu Vilakku (resembling five-petal flowers), and Gajalakshmi Vilakku (shaped like an elephant).

Devotees observe a fast on this day, breaking it after sunset with special dishes. Houses across Tamil Nadu are seen lit with lamps, marking the triumph of light over darkness and unity over discord.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

ALSO READ: ‘Targeting MLAs Instead of Criminals’: Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP After Third Attack In 35 Days

Filed under

Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar temple Karthigai Deepam Karthigai Deepam 2024 Karthika Deepam festival Lord shiva Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu festivals Tiruvannamalai temple

Advertisement

Also Read

Viral: Dua Lipa’s Rs 13,000 Gold Concert Tickets Sell for Just Rs 2,000 Outside Venue; X Goes Into Frenzy

Viral: Dua Lipa’s Rs 13,000 Gold Concert Tickets Sell for Just Rs 2,000 Outside Venue;...

AI’s Mysterious Silence: Why ChatGPT Can’t Use The Name ‘David Mayer’? CHECK IT OUT HERE

AI’s Mysterious Silence: Why ChatGPT Can’t Use The Name ‘David Mayer’? CHECK IT OUT HERE

‘This is nuts’: Vivek Ramaswamy Slams NYC-Pakistan Deal Over Roosevelt Hotel Lease for Migrants

‘This is nuts’: Vivek Ramaswamy Slams NYC-Pakistan Deal Over Roosevelt Hotel Lease for Migrants

Fengal Cyclone: IndiGo Flight Struggles To Land During Landing At Chennai Airport | Watch Video

Fengal Cyclone: IndiGo Flight Struggles To Land During Landing At Chennai Airport | Watch Video

Police Complaint Registered Against Allu Arjun For Calling Fans Army At Pushpa 2 Event

Police Complaint Registered Against Allu Arjun For Calling Fans Army At Pushpa 2 Event

Entertainment

Viral: Dua Lipa’s Rs 13,000 Gold Concert Tickets Sell for Just Rs 2,000 Outside Venue; X Goes Into Frenzy

Viral: Dua Lipa’s Rs 13,000 Gold Concert Tickets Sell for Just Rs 2,000 Outside Venue;

Police Complaint Registered Against Allu Arjun For Calling Fans Army At Pushpa 2 Event

Police Complaint Registered Against Allu Arjun For Calling Fans Army At Pushpa 2 Event

Dua Lipa Lights Up Mumbai With Epic Levitating x Shah Rukh Khan Mashup, Fans Go Wild | WATCH

Dua Lipa Lights Up Mumbai With Epic Levitating x Shah Rukh Khan Mashup, Fans Go

Pushpa 3 CONFIRMED! Allu Arjun Likely To Share Screen With Big Bollywood Star

Pushpa 3 CONFIRMED! Allu Arjun Likely To Share Screen With Big Bollywood Star

Krushna Abhishek And Govinda Reunite On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Krushna Abhishek And Govinda Reunite On The Great Indian Kapil Show

Advertisement

Lifestyle

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox