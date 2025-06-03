Karunanidhi’s 102nd Birth Anniversary: Tamil Nadu Marks ‘Semmozhi Naal’ With Stalin Launching DMK’s 4-Year Report, Scholarships, Books & Tamil Awards

The Tamil Nadu government is celebrating the 102nd birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi today as ‘Semmozhi Naal’, with a series of events in Chennai led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to honour the late leader’s legacy.

Karunanidhi Remembered with Floral Tribute

As part of the day’s events, Chief Minister Stalin paid floral tribute to Karunanidhi by garlanding his statue at Omandurar Government Garden at 9:30 AM. The tribute marked the beginning of a day filled with cultural and educational initiatives celebrating Tamil language and heritage.

Semmozhi Naal Celebration at Kalaivanar Arangam

At 10:15 AM, a major event titled ‘Semmozhi Naal Vizha’ took place at Kalaivanar Arangam, presided over by Chief Minister Stalin. The highlight of the function was the presentation of the Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil Awards, recognising contributions to classical Tamil literature and language.

In addition, new books published by the Central Institute of Semmozhi Tamil Studies were officially launched during the ceremony, reinforcing the state’s commitment to promoting Tamil scholarship.

Scholarships for Elderly Tamils and Student Prizes

A key announcement during the event was the government’s order to grant increased scholarships to elderly Tamils, acknowledging their role in preserving Tamil heritage. The Chief Minister also presented prizes to high-performing students from the Pattiyil Vetri Perpalli and various colleges, celebrating young achievers in education.

Release of Fourth-Year DMK Governance Report

Marking four years since the DMK government assumed office under CM Stalin’s leadership, the state released the ‘Nankandu Sadaka Flower’, a special publication highlighting the achievements and progress made during the current administration’s term.

A Tribute to a Tamil Icon

Today’s celebrations reflect the lasting influence of Karunanidhi’s work in Tamil politics, literature, and cultural identity. Known for his strong advocacy of the Tamil language and social justice, Karunanidhi’s legacy is being kept alive through educational and cultural programs like Semmozhi Naal.

