Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time LIVE: Check City-Wise Chand Timings, Puja Muhurat And Weather Forecast Across India

Karwa Chauth 2026 Moonrise Time LIVE Update: The festival is traditionally observed by many married Hindu women who fast and pray for their husbands’ well-being and longevity. The fast generally begins before sunrise and continues until the Moon is sighted. Sargi, evening puja, listening to the Karwa Chauth vrat katha and offering arghya to the Moon are customary parts of the observance, although practices differ across families and communities.

The Moon does not rise at the same time across India. Its expected appearance varies according to the location, so devotees should consult timings for their own city rather than rely on a single national schedule. Published Panchang calendars provide estimates for Moonrise and puja muhurat, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) provides official weather forecasts and warnings. These are separate sources of information: Panchang timings are not government-certified festival predictions.

Karwa Chauth 2026: State-Wise And City-Wise Moonrise Timings

The following expected Moonrise timings are compiled from published city-specific Panchang information for Thursday, October 29, 2026. All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST) and should be treated as estimates. Different calculation methods and local viewing conditions can lead to small variations.

Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab And Rajasthan

Delhi: Approximately 8:17 PM.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Approximately 8:16 PM.

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: Approximately 8:16 PM.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Approximately 8:06 PM.

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: Approximately 8:10 PM.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Approximately 8:02 PM.

Agra, Uttar Pradesh: Approximately 8:18 PM.

Chandigarh: Approximately 8:12 PM.

Amritsar, Punjab: Approximately 8:18 PM.

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Approximately 8:28 PM.

Jammu: Approximately 8:14 PM.

Bihar, West Bengal And Jharkhand

Patna, Bihar: Approximately 7:52 PM.

Kolkata, West Bengal: Approximately 7:47 PM.

Ranchi, Jharkhand: Approximately 7:58 PM.

Madhya Pradesh And Chhattisgarh

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Approximately 8:31 PM.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Approximately 8:39 PM.

Raipur, Chhattisgarh: Approximately 8:18 PM.

Gujarat And Maharashtra

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Approximately 8:52 PM.

Vadodara, Gujarat: Approximately 8:51 PM.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Approximately 9:00 PM.

Pune, Maharashtra: Approximately 8:58 PM.

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Approximately 8:29 PM.

Telangana, Karnataka And Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad, Telangana: Approximately 8:41 PM.

Bengaluru, Karnataka: Approximately 8:55 PM.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Approximately 8:44 PM.

These timings are indicative, not a guarantee that the Moon will be visible at the stated minute. Clouds, haze, surrounding buildings and the local horizon can delay the first clear sighting. Residents should use a city-specific Panchang and check local sky conditions before completing their observance.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Puja Muhurat: What Devotees Should Know

The evening puja muhurat varies by city because sunrise and sunset differ across the country. Published Panchang listings provide the following approximate windows for selected locations:

Delhi: Approximately 5:38 PM to 6:56 PM.

Lucknow: Approximately 5:26 PM to 6:43 PM.

Jaipur: Approximately 5:46 PM to 7:03 PM.

Patna: Approximately 5:10 PM to 6:27 PM.

Kolkata: Approximately 5:01 PM to 6:17 PM.

Bhopal: Approximately 5:44 PM to 7:00 PM.

Ahmedabad: Approximately 6:04 PM to 7:20 PM.

Mumbai: Approximately 6:07 PM to 7:22 PM.

Hyderabad: Approximately 5:46 PM to 7:01 PM.

Bengaluru: Approximately 5:54 PM to 7:08 PM.

Chennai: Approximately 5:43 PM to 6:57 PM.

These are published Panchang estimates, and other calendars may show slightly different timings. Devotees who follow a particular family or temple tradition should consult the relevant local Panchang rather than assume that one city’s muhurat applies nationwide.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Weather Forecast LIVE: Check IMD Updates Before Moonrise

Weather conditions are important for devotees waiting to sight the Moon, especially in cities where clouds or rain could obstruct visibility. The IMD publishes city forecasts, district-wise rainfall predictions, thunderstorm warnings and other weather updates through its official portal. Its Delhi-NCR service also provides date-specific forecasts and thunderstorm-warning information.

For the latest conditions on October 29, residents should check the forecast for their own location:

Delhi-NCR: Monitor the IMD’s Delhi-NCR forecast for cloud cover and any updated weather warnings.

Uttar Pradesh: Check the relevant city or district forecast, particularly if clouds or showers could affect Moon visibility.

Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana: Consult the latest regional forecast and any district-level warnings before planning outdoor Moon-sighting arrangements.

Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal: Check for updated rainfall and thunderstorm information in the evening.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Maharashtra: Follow the latest state and city forecasts, as conditions can vary significantly between locations.

Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu: Check the relevant IMD city forecast for cloud cover, rain and any active warnings.

Weather forecasts can change during the day, and conditions in one city should not be assumed to apply to an entire state. The calculated Moonrise time also does not guarantee immediate visibility. For current information, visit the official IMD website.

Karwa Chauth 2026: Fasting Rituals And Moon-Sighting Traditions

Karwa Chauth traditionally begins before sunrise for devotees who observe the fast. Sargi is consumed before the fast starts in families that follow the custom, after which participants abstain from food and, in many cases, water until the evening rituals are completed.

The evening observance commonly includes worship, listening to the vrat katha and preparing for the Moon’s appearance. In many households, devotees view the Moon through a sieve, offer arghya and complete the fast according to their customary rituals. The exact sequence can vary across regions, communities and families.

Since Moonrise differs by location, checking the correct city-specific estimate is important. Devotees should also consider local weather conditions and follow the religious practices customary to their household.

Karwa Chauth 2026 LIVE: Key Details At A Glance

Festival date: Thursday, October 29, 2026.

Delhi Moonrise: Approximately 8:17 PM IST.

Lucknow Moonrise: Approximately 8:06 PM IST.

Jaipur Moonrise: Approximately 8:28 PM IST.

Patna Moonrise: Approximately 7:52 PM IST.

Kolkata Moonrise: Approximately 7:47 PM IST.

Bhopal Moonrise: Approximately 8:31 PM IST.

Ahmedabad Moonrise: Approximately 8:52 PM IST.

Mumbai Moonrise: Approximately 9:00 PM IST.

Hyderabad Moonrise: Approximately 8:41 PM IST.

Bengaluru Moonrise: Approximately 8:55 PM IST.