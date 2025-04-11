Home
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
  'Kashi Is Progressive, Not Just Ancient': PM Modi Inaugurates 44 Development Projects In Varanasi

‘Kashi Is Progressive, Not Just Ancient’: PM Modi Inaugurates 44 Development Projects In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 44 development projects worth ₹3,880 crore in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, calling the occasion a proud moment for Kashi and Purvanchal.

‘Kashi Is Progressive, Not Just Ancient’: PM Modi Inaugurates 44 Development Projects In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 44 development projects worth ₹3,880 crore


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 44 development projects worth ₹3,880 crore in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, calling the occasion a proud moment for Kashi and Purvanchal. Addressing a large gathering during the event, PM Modi emphasized his government’s commitment to inclusive growth, rural development, and women’s empowerment, saying that every step being taken today is aimed at building a “developed Purvanchal.”

“Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” – Not Just a Slogan, But a Mission

Speaking on the philosophy that has driven his government’s development push, PM Modi said:

“Friends, today I would like to say one more thing. Our mantra of serving the country has been inspired by great men like Mahatma Phule ji. Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, we move forward with that idea for the country. Whose dedicated feeling is Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. Those who keep playing games day and night to get power, their principles are family support, family development.”

In a veiled swipe at dynastic politics, the Prime Minister praised the people of Purvanchal, especially cattle-rearing families and hardworking women, for making this mantra a reality on the ground.

“Today I especially congratulate the cattle rearing families of Purvanchal for making the resolution of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas a reality. I specially congratulate our hardworking sisters. These sisters have shown that if trust is placed, that trust creates new history. You have already become a new example for the entire Purvanchal.”

Rewarding the Backbone of Rural Economy

PM Modi also handed out bonuses worth over ₹100 crore to dairy farmers linked with Banas Dairy Plant in Uttar Pradesh, calling it a reward for their “sweat and hard work.”

“A little while ago, bonus has been distributed to all the cattle rearing friends associated with Banas Dairy Plant of Uttar Pradesh. More than Rs 100 crore is a gift of your sweat and hard work.”

Honoring the Legacy of Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule

The Prime Minister also paid rich tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary, saying the day carried special meaning as his government continues to promote the values of social upliftment and women’s empowerment.

“Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule were committed to the self-confidence of women power and social welfare throughout their lives. Their ideas, their concepts, their movement for women empowerment are being taken forward. They are giving new energy.”

Kashi: Not Just Ancient, But Forward-Looking

While speaking passionately about Kashi’s transformation, PM Modi declared that the spiritual city is now also a beacon of modern growth.

“Today Kashi is not only ancient, my Kashi is also progressive. It is at the center of the economic map of Purvanchal. Mahadev himself is the protector of Kashi.”

He outlined how the 44 inaugurated projects would strengthen connectivity, water supply, education, healthcare, and sports infrastructure—all aimed at bettering the everyday lives of people.

“Many infrastructure projects strengthening connectivity, campaign to provide tap water to every village, every house, expansion of education, health and sports facilities and a pledge to provide better facilities to every region, every family, every youth. All these things, all these schemes are going to be a milestone in the direction of making Purvanchal a developed Purvanchal.”

PM Modi Thanks Kashi for Blessings, Visits Sankatmochan Temple

Expressing deep emotion for the people of his constituency, the Prime Minister said, “My greetings to my family and my people. All of you give us your blessings here. We are indebted to this love. Kashi is ours, we are from Kashi.”

He also shared that he had the good fortune of visiting Sankatmochan Temple, and that the atmosphere in Varanasi today reflected the people’s joy for development.

“The people of Kashi have gathered here today to celebrate development.”

During the event, PM Modi personally handed out certificates to three GI-tagged products and Ayushman Bharat health cards to three senior citizens over the age of 70, sparking delight among the crowd. The gesture underlined the government’s focus on beneficiary-based delivery and direct outreach to citizens.

“People were delighted to receive certificates from PM.”

“Development with Dignity”: The Message from Kashi

As he wrapped up his speech, the Prime Minister left the people of Purvanchal with a strong message: development is not just about building infrastructure, but about restoring pride, creating opportunities, and making sure no one is left behind.

With ₹3,880 crore in new projects underway, and deep emotional connect on full display, Kashi’s development journey—in the Prime Minister’s own words—is not only spiritual but now decidedly progressive.

