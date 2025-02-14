Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
Kashi Tamil Sangamam Meets Mahakumbh 2025! How This Grand Event Bridges North & South India

The 3rd Kashi Tamil Sangamam at Mahakumbh 2025 will celebrate cultural unity, featuring spiritual journeys, Siddha medicine, and Tamil heritage in North India.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam Meets Mahakumbh 2025! How This Grand Event Bridges North & South India


The Kashi Tamil Sangamam will serve as a bridge between the cultures of North and South India at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. Scheduled from February 16 to February 24, this event will bring guests from South India to experience the grandeur of the Mahakumbh. This third edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam will further the vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

The event is being organized to revive the historical and cultural ties between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu, both of which were significant centers of education and culture in ancient India. The Kashi Tamil Sangamam aims to strengthen the spirit of unity in diversity, particularly enhancing the deep-rooted connection between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.

This year, the third edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam gains special significance as it coincides with two major events: Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and the inauguration of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

While the primary celebrations of Kashi Tamil Sangamam will take place in Varanasi, the delegates will also be taken to Prayagraj for a holy dip at the Sangam and to Ayodhya for a visit to the Ram temple.
Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar stated that preparations for the event in Prayagraj are complete, with activities set to take place from February 15 to 24, 2025

The guests of Kashi Tamil Sangamam will arrive at the Divya Kumbh Retreat Tent City in Sector 22 on February 16, where they will be warmly welcomed. In the evening, a cultural program will be organized at Ahilyabai Holkar Stage in Sector 21 of Prayagraj.

On February 17, the delegates will take a holy dip at the Sangam, followed by visits to the Lete Hanuman Temple and Shankar Viman Mandapam. After exploring the Digital Kumbh Exhibition, they will depart for Ayodhya in the evening. Each group will have a two-day pilgrimage program at Mahakumbh, making it a special cultural and spiritual experience.

This year, special focus will be on youth participation in Kashi Tamil Sangamam. In the past two editions, over 4,000 people have taken part. The administration expects more than 1,000 delegates to join this year. To encourage diverse participation, the event is divided into five categories: students, teachers, farmers and artisans, professionals and growing entrepreneurs, women and researchers.

Additionally, 200 Tamil students from central universities will visit Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya for local tours. These cities will host special programs, showcasing the unique knowledge and cultural heritage of both regions. The Mahakumbh will be a key highlight of the event, making it a memorable and enriching experience for all participants.

The third edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam will focus on the contributions of Rishi Agastya, the founder of the Siddha system of Indian medicine and the first Tamil grammarian. Rishi Agastya was the royal guru to many Tamil kings, including those from the Chola and Pandya dynasties.

The event will primarily highlight the Siddha medical system (Indian medicine), Classical Tamil literature, Rishi Agastya’s vital role in strengthening the nation’s cultural unity.

ALSO READ: Devendra Fadnavis Takes A Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam, Calls Mahakumbh 2025 A ‘Historic Marvel’

Filed under

Ayodhya Ram temple visit Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2025 mahakumbh Tamil Nadu and Kashi connection

