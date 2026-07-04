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Home > India News > Panic and Stampede-Like Situation Near Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s VIP Gate After Accidental Firing

Panic and Stampede-Like Situation Near Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s VIP Gate After Accidental Firing

Police immediately launched an investigation to probe the exact cause of the accidental firing. The injured individuals were quickly shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Panic and Stampede-Like Situation Near Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s VIP Gate After Accidental Firing

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-04 11:01 IST

On Saturday morning, panic gripped the high-security complex around the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh after a bullet accidentally discharged from a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel’s service weapon. The incident occurred at the Nandu Faria Gate checkpoint, leaving three people injured. Police immediately launched an investigation to probe the exact cause of the accidental firing. The injured individuals were quickly shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Scare Near the VIP Entrance at Kashi Vishwanath

The accidental discharge occurred near Gate No. 4B, commonly known as the Nandu Faria Gate checkpoint. This checkpoint is located just a few meters away from Gate No. 4, the primary entry point used by VIPs and protocol visitors to access the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Because the temple is a heavily guarded shrine, the sudden sound of gunfire sparked instant panic and fear among pilgrims standing in long queues. Security personnel moved quickly to control the crowd, reassure the public, and normalize the situation before initiating a formal probe.

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Who are the 3 Injured at Kashi Vishwanath?

The three injured individuals have been identified as: Nikky Gupta, Ram Babu and Vikas Yadav.  The victims, all aged between 30 and 40, were rushed to a nearby medical facility. While initial reports feared that the pilgrims were hit directly by the bullet, attending doctors later clarified that the injuries were actually caused by flying concrete shrapnel. When the bullet struck the hard surface of the road, it shattered the concrete, scattering fragments that struck the bystanders. All three individuals have since been treated and discharged from the hospital.

Incident Under Investigation

Senior police officials confirmed that a full inquiry is underway to determine how the weapon discharged. Preliminary reports indicate that the PAC personnel’s automatic carbine accidentally fell onto the road, triggering the discharge upon impact and damaging a small section of the concrete pavement.

This is not the first time such an accident has occurred at the high-security complex. A similar mishap took place in 2025 when an on-duty PAC constable’s carbine slipped from his shoulder. The resulting accidental fire injured the cop’s eye and caused minor injuries to a local pan shopkeeper. Security protocols regarding weapon handling within the temple zone are expected to be thoroughly reviewed following this latest scare.

Also Read: Mother’s Property Dispute Shaped A Judge: The Remarkable Journey of Axay Dwivedi

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Panic and Stampede-Like Situation Near Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s VIP Gate After Accidental Firing
Tags: home-hero-pos-1Kashi Vishwanath Gate 4 panicKashi Vishwanath in Uttar PradeshKashi Vishwanath Temple firingVaranasi temple accidental firing

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Panic and Stampede-Like Situation Near Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s VIP Gate After Accidental Firing

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Panic and Stampede-Like Situation Near Kashi Vishwanath Temple’s VIP Gate After Accidental Firing
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