Tuesday, May 6, 2025
  Kashmir Authorities Announce Mock Drill At 4 PM On May 7: Public Urged To Stay Calm

Kashmir Authorities Announce Mock Drill At 4 PM On May 7: Public Urged To Stay Calm

Kashmir will conduct a Civil Defence mock drill on May 7 at 4 PM to test emergency systems. Sirens will sound across the valley as part of a nationwide safety initiative.

Kashmir Authorities Announce Mock Drill At 4 PM On May 7: Public Urged To Stay Calm


The Srinagar Police have announced that a Civil Defence Mock Drill will be conducted on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 4:00 PM across Kashmir Valley. This is a practice exercise intended to test emergency response systems and enhance public preparedness in the event of a hostile threat.

In a public advisory posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Srinagar Police said, “Through Directorate of SDRF & Civil Defence Kashmir. Public Advisory: Civil Defence Mock Drill. To enhance the Civil Defence preparedness for emergencies, a Civil Defence Mock Drill will take place on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 4:00 PM. As part of the drill, sirens will be activated at various locations in Kashmir. This is a practice exercise to test our emergency response systems. We kindly request all members of the public to remain calm and not be alarmed. Your cooperation is essential in making this safety initiative a success.”

The advisory further urged residents to cooperate and stay calm as sirens will be sounded in various areas as part of the drill.

Nationwide Exercise Planned

This mock drill in Kashmir is part of a larger nationwide initiative directed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). On May 2, the MHA issued a letter to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories, instructing them to conduct similar Civil Defence rehearsals on May 7 in 244 categorised Civil Defence districts across India.

The goal is to assess and enhance Civil Defence readiness at all levels, including rural and village communities.

Key Objectives of the Civil Defence Exercise

  1. Testing air raid warning sirens for timely alerts.

  2. Operationalising hotline and radio links with the Indian Air Force (IAF).

  3. Activating and evaluating control rooms and shadow rooms.

  4. Training civilians and students on protection during hostile attacks.

  5. Conducting crash blackout measures to simulate wartime conditions.

  6. Camouflaging of vital installations to avoid detection.

  7. Testing Civil Defence services, including wardens, firefighting, rescue operations, and depot management.

  8. Validating evacuation plans and their execution in emergencies.

The enhanced focus on Civil Defence preparedness comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, especially following the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people dead. The Indian government has vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice and has tightened security protocols in vulnerable regions.

Given this backdrop, the civil defence exercises aim not only to prepare authorities but also to instill public confidence and readiness in facing emergencies.

