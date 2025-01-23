Home
Friday, January 24, 2025
Kashmir Authorities Issue Forest Fire Warning: High Risk for Next Seven Days

Authorities in Kashmir have issued a critical advisory warning residents about a high risk of forest fires over the next week. The alert emphasizes the need for public awareness and proactive measures to prevent potential disasters.

Advisory Issued Across All 10 Districts in Kashmir

The divisional commissioner’s office in Kashmir has instructed deputy commissioners in all 10 districts of the valley to inform residents in fire-prone areas about the heightened risk.

“It is crucial that everyone, particularly those in fire-prone areas, are made aware of the current risks and proactive measures are taken to prevent any incidents,” the advisory stated.

Kashmir Authorities Raise Public Awareness

Authorities have been directed to use all available communication channels to alert citizens. This includes social media platforms, local news outlets, and community meetings.

The advisory urges residents to stay vigilant, avoid lighting open flames, and report any signs of forest fires immediately.

Emergency Teams on High Alert in Kashmir

Forest staff, field workers, and emergency response teams have been instructed to remain on high alert during this period.

“Ensure that all forest staff, local authorities, and emergency responders are notified and briefed on the current fire risk. They should be prepared with fire-fighting equipment and ready to take action if necessary,” the advisory emphasized.

The authorities are urging the public to cooperate fully in preventing forest fires, especially those living near forests. Immediate reporting of fire outbreaks and following preventive guidelines are critical steps in mitigating the risk.

