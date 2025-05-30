‘Kashmir Had A Major Problem’: Salman Khurshid Lauds Abrogation Of Article 370

A multi-party delegation from India, headed by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, is currently on a diplomatic tour across several Asian countries. The group is visiting Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore with the aim of engaging foreign policymakers

A multi-party delegation from India, headed by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, is currently on a diplomatic tour across several Asian countries. The group is visiting Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore with the aim of engaging foreign policymakers and sharing updates on India’s regional security efforts—especially its ongoing initiative, Operation Sindoor.

Among those in the delegation is former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, who is using the platform to highlight recent political developments in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370.

Khurshid Highlights Democratic Progress in Kashmir

Speaking during the delegation’s visit, Salman Khurshid pointed to what he described as important democratic gains since the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019. He cited high voter turnout and the formation of a local elected government in the Union Territory as signs of political normalization and growing stability.

“There was an election with 65 per cent participation. There’s an elected government in Kashmir today,” Khurshid said, underscoring the active engagement of the people in the democratic process.

He further urged against efforts to reverse the progress made so far, adding, “For people to want to undo everything that has happened, the prosperity that has come to Kashmir, it would not be advisable.”

Focus on Operation Sindoor and Security Cooperation

The delegation is also briefing Asian partners about Operation Sindoor, India’s initiative focused on regional security, counterterrorism cooperation, and building strong diplomatic ties in South and Southeast Asia. While details about the operation remain limited, it has been positioned as part of India’s broader efforts to maintain stability and promote development in sensitive regions.

Outreach Aimed at Building Trust and Understanding

Through this outreach, Indian lawmakers hope to clarify their country’s position on internal matters like Kashmir while also strengthening bilateral ties in a shifting geopolitical environment. The tour is part of India’s ongoing diplomatic push to counter negative narratives and highlight what the delegation describes as progress in areas once considered unstable.

As the team continues its meetings across Asia, they are expected to present a unified view of India’s internal and external security goals, aiming to secure greater cooperation and understanding from regional allies.