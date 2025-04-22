Kashmir Leaders Including Mehbooba Mufti And Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Call For Bandh On April 23 To Protest Pahalgam Terror Attack

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti emphasized the importance of standing united against acts of violence. Reports quote her calling for solidarity across the region in response to the brutal killings, urging citizens to send a strong message against terrorism.

In response to the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam that left 26 dead, several Kashmiri leaders, including People’s Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, have urged the public to observe a complete bandh (shutdown) across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, April 23.

The attack, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in South Kashmir, targeted mostly tourists and is now considered the deadliest act of terrorism in the valley since the Pulwama attack in 2019.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Joins Bandh Call

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) announced its support for the shutdown.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “On the instruction of the Party President, JKNC joins the collective call for a bandh in strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. We appeal to the people of J&K to ensure the hartal called by religious and social leaders is a complete success.”

The Chamber & Bar Association Jammu has called for a complete shutdown tomorrow in protest against the horrific militant attack on tourists. I appeal all Kashmiris to unite in solidarity to support this bandh as a mark of respect for the innocent lives lost in the brutal assault… — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 22, 2025

Mehbooba Mufti Urges Unity Against Terrorism

Mirwaiz Kashmir, Moulvi Umar Farooq, through his social media handle, stated that the Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) supports the bandh as a show of solidarity with the victims’ families.

He appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to observe a peaceful protest and complete shutdown on April 23, condemning what he described as a heinous crime.

Home Minister Amit Shah to Chair Security Meeting in Srinagar

In the wake of the terror strike, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived in Srinagar. He is scheduled to lead a high-level security review meeting with key officials and agencies, reinforcing the Centre’s urgent response to the crisis.