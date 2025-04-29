Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Assaulted In Mussoorie: 3 Arrested After Video Sparks Outrage

Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Assaulted In Mussoorie: 3 Arrested After Video Sparks Outrage

One of the vendors displayed his Aadhaar card to prove he was from Jammu and Kashmir, but the attackers continued the assault and told them to leave the area.

Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Assaulted In Mussoorie: 3 Arrested After Video Sparks Outrage

Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Assaulted In Mussoorie: 3 Arrested After Video Sparks Outrage


A disturbing video from Mussoorie in Uttarakhand has triggered widespread outrage after it showed two Kashmiri shawl sellers being violently harassed by three local men. The clip, circulated on social media, shows the men slapping the vendors, shouting abuse, and forcing them to shut down their roadside stall.

One of the vendors displayed his Aadhaar card to prove he was from Jammu and Kashmir, but the attackers continued the assault and told them to leave the area.

Victims Assaulted Despite Showing Identification

In the video, a bearded man appears to be leading the group as they repeatedly hit and intimidate the vendors.

Even after the shawl sellers confirmed their identity, the attackers did not stop. The vendors were ordered to pack their goods and leave while being physically assaulted in full view of passersby.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The footage quickly gained traction online, leading to public outrage and demands for strict action.

Police Make Quick Arrests, Accused Identified

Responding to the uproar, Uttarakhand Police arrested the three accused men.

They were identified as Suraj Singh from Tehri Garhwal, Pradeep Singh from Hathipaon, and Abhishek Uniyal from the Company Garden area of Mussoorie.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) National Convenor Nasir Khuehami condemned the incident in a post on social media platform X.

“We received deeply disturbing and chilling reports from Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, where two Kashmiri shawl sellers were brutally assaulted by members of the Bajrang Dal,” Khuehami wrote, while sharing the video of the assault.

Allegations of Broader Harassment Against Kashmiris

Khuehami also claimed that the incident was not isolated. According to him, around 16 other Kashmiri traders, most of them from Kupwara district, were also threatened and harassed.

He said they were “forced to vacate their rented homes” and live in fear.

“These are not newcomers, many of them have been doing business and selling shawls in Mussoorie for years, contributing to the local economy and living peacefully within the community,” he added.

In a follow-up message, Khuehami said Uttarakhand DGP Deepam Seth had assured him that action had been taken.

“All three accused have been arrested, and legal proceedings have been initiated against them,” he said.

“The culprits apologized for their actions and assured that they would not repeat such behavior in the future. Legal proceedings are being initiated against them under the Police Act,” Khuehami stated.

ALSO READ: Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices: Increase Of Up To Rs 2 Per Litre

 

Filed under

Jammu and Kashmir Mussoorie Pahalgam Terror Attack

newsx

Shahid Afridi Again Crosses Limit, Offers Tea To Shikhar Dhawan After Being Schooled Over Army...
newsx

Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Assaulted In Mussoorie: 3 Arrested After Video Sparks Outrage
newsx

Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices: Increase Of Up To Rs 2 Per Litre
newsx

Sweden Gun Violence: 3 Killed In Uppsala Shooting Incident
newsx

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Century: Shubman Gill’s Comments Spark Controversy, Says ‘He Made Full Use…’
In an exclusive interview

‘It’s a Conspiracy’: Former Bangladesh Home Minister Slams Yunus Govt’s Pakistan Ties, Alleges Minority Persecution...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Shahid Afridi Again Crosses Limit, Offers Tea To Shikhar Dhawan After Being Schooled Over Army Comments

Shahid Afridi Again Crosses Limit, Offers Tea To Shikhar Dhawan After Being Schooled Over Army...

Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices: Increase Of Up To Rs 2 Per Litre

Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices: Increase Of Up To Rs 2 Per Litre

Sweden Gun Violence: 3 Killed In Uppsala Shooting Incident

Sweden Gun Violence: 3 Killed In Uppsala Shooting Incident

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Century: Shubman Gill’s Comments Spark Controversy, Says ‘He Made Full Use…’

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Century: Shubman Gill’s Comments Spark Controversy, Says ‘He Made Full Use…’

‘It’s a Conspiracy’: Former Bangladesh Home Minister Slams Yunus Govt’s Pakistan Ties, Alleges Minority Persecution | Exclusive

‘It’s a Conspiracy’: Former Bangladesh Home Minister Slams Yunus Govt’s Pakistan Ties, Alleges Minority Persecution...

Entertainment

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In 2026!

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga Forest

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After