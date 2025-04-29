Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Assaulted In Mussoorie: 3 Arrested After Video Sparks Outrage

One of the vendors displayed his Aadhaar card to prove he was from Jammu and Kashmir, but the attackers continued the assault and told them to leave the area.

A disturbing video from Mussoorie in Uttarakhand has triggered widespread outrage after it showed two Kashmiri shawl sellers being violently harassed by three local men. The clip, circulated on social media, shows the men slapping the vendors, shouting abuse, and forcing them to shut down their roadside stall.

One of the vendors displayed his Aadhaar card to prove he was from Jammu and Kashmir, but the attackers continued the assault and told them to leave the area.

Victims Assaulted Despite Showing Identification

In the video, a bearded man appears to be leading the group as they repeatedly hit and intimidate the vendors.

Even after the shawl sellers confirmed their identity, the attackers did not stop. The vendors were ordered to pack their goods and leave while being physically assaulted in full view of passersby.

The footage quickly gained traction online, leading to public outrage and demands for strict action.

Police Make Quick Arrests, Accused Identified

Responding to the uproar, Uttarakhand Police arrested the three accused men.

They were identified as Suraj Singh from Tehri Garhwal, Pradeep Singh from Hathipaon, and Abhishek Uniyal from the Company Garden area of Mussoorie.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) National Convenor Nasir Khuehami condemned the incident in a post on social media platform X.

“We received deeply disturbing and chilling reports from Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, where two Kashmiri shawl sellers were brutally assaulted by members of the Bajrang Dal,” Khuehami wrote, while sharing the video of the assault.

Allegations of Broader Harassment Against Kashmiris

Khuehami also claimed that the incident was not isolated. According to him, around 16 other Kashmiri traders, most of them from Kupwara district, were also threatened and harassed.

He said they were “forced to vacate their rented homes” and live in fear.

“These are not newcomers, many of them have been doing business and selling shawls in Mussoorie for years, contributing to the local economy and living peacefully within the community,” he added.

In a follow-up message, Khuehami said Uttarakhand DGP Deepam Seth had assured him that action had been taken.

“All three accused have been arrested, and legal proceedings have been initiated against them,” he said.

“The culprits apologized for their actions and assured that they would not repeat such behavior in the future. Legal proceedings are being initiated against them under the Police Act,” Khuehami stated.

