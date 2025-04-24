Kashmiri Students Flee Dehradun After Threat Video from Hindu Raksha Dal Sparks Panic

A disturbing video threatening Kashmiri Muslims to leave Uttarakhand has triggered fear and panic in Dehradun, with several students rushing to leave the city. The video, which quickly spread across social media, features Lalit Sharma, a leader of the Hindu Raksha Dal, issuing a direct threat.

In the video, Sharma says, “The incident in Pahalgam has hurt us… If we see any Kashmiri Muslim in the state after 10 am tomorrow, we will give them the right treatment. Tomorrow, all our workers will leave their homes to give this treatment to Kashmiri Muslims. We won’t wait for the government to take action… Kashmiri Muslims, leave by 10 am, else you will face action you can’t imagine.”

Dehradun Police Boost Security and Remove Online Threats

Following the viral threat, Dehradun police have taken action by increasing security around educational institutions and neighborhoods where Kashmiri students live. Officials say they have also taken down 25 social media posts that were found to be inciting violence.

Ajai Singh, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Dehradun, said, “The police are in touch with deans and wardens of institutes where Kashmiri students study. All are assured of safety and security, and if anyone does anything against the law, we will take strict action.” However, Singh did not directly comment on the viral video.

Students Say They’re Scared and Are Leaving for Safety

The impact of the threats was clearly visible on campus. A student at Doon PG College told The Indian Express that at least five students had already left for the airport. “Fifteen students have an exam today and we have come to the college. They were getting threats from right-wing groups,” he said.

Syed Imran, a second-year BSc student at BFIT College, said he and his friends were so scared after seeing the video that they decided to leave immediately. “Professors in our college said they were concerned about our safety, advising us to relocate to a different area about 50 km away where the situation was stable. They were thinking of sending us to Chandigarh but we decided to leave the campus at around 2 am on Thursday and take a flight to Delhi. Our professor gave us his car and guard,” he shared.

Imran, who comes from Kupwara in Kashmir, said they plan to stay back in Kashmir until September. “Our summer vacation will start in a few weeks. However, I am worried about the Kashmiri students and faculty at BFIT,” he added.

J&K Students Association Steps In

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association also raised concerns about the threats. Nasir Khuehami, a spokesperson for the group, said, “Right-wing outfits from the state have been issuing threats asking Kashmiri Muslims to leave by 10 am. Several rushed from their institutions to the airport. We have spoken to the Governor of the state and the police. We are in contact with the students to check on the situation.”

This isn’t the first time such threats have made Kashmiri students feel unsafe in other states. Back in February 2019, after the Pulwama terror attack, several Kashmiri students were beaten up, allegedly by members of right-wing groups. Some people even tried to enter college campuses to attack students back then.

Students Await Real Assurance

While police have promised strict action and security, many students remain deeply shaken. For now, they are choosing to leave and return home rather than risk being harmed.

The situation in Dehradun shows once again how easily fear can spread — and how vulnerable students from conflict regions can feel when politics and hate mix.