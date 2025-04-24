Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Kashmiri Students Flee Dehradun After Threat Video from Hindu Raksha Dal Sparks Panic

Kashmiri Students Flee Dehradun After Threat Video from Hindu Raksha Dal Sparks Panic

A disturbing video threatening Kashmiri Muslims to leave Uttarakhand has triggered fear and panic in Dehradun, with several students rushing to leave the city. The video, which quickly spread across social media, features Lalit Sharma, a leader of the Hindu Raksha Dal, issuing a direct threat.

Kashmiri Students Flee Dehradun After Threat Video from Hindu Raksha Dal Sparks Panic

A disturbing video threatening Kashmiri Muslims to leave Uttarakhand has triggered fear and panic in Dehradun.


A disturbing video threatening Kashmiri Muslims to leave Uttarakhand has triggered fear and panic in Dehradun, with several students rushing to leave the city. The video, which quickly spread across social media, features Lalit Sharma, a leader of the Hindu Raksha Dal, issuing a direct threat.

In the video, Sharma says, “The incident in Pahalgam has hurt us… If we see any Kashmiri Muslim in the state after 10 am tomorrow, we will give them the right treatment. Tomorrow, all our workers will leave their homes to give this treatment to Kashmiri Muslims. We won’t wait for the government to take action… Kashmiri Muslims, leave by 10 am, else you will face action you can’t imagine.”

Dehradun Police Boost Security and Remove Online Threats

Following the viral threat, Dehradun police have taken action by increasing security around educational institutions and neighborhoods where Kashmiri students live. Officials say they have also taken down 25 social media posts that were found to be inciting violence.

Ajai Singh, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Dehradun, said, “The police are in touch with deans and wardens of institutes where Kashmiri students study. All are assured of safety and security, and if anyone does anything against the law, we will take strict action.” However, Singh did not directly comment on the viral video.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Students Say They’re Scared and Are Leaving for Safety

The impact of the threats was clearly visible on campus. A student at Doon PG College told The Indian Express that at least five students had already left for the airport. “Fifteen students have an exam today and we have come to the college. They were getting threats from right-wing groups,” he said.

Syed Imran, a second-year BSc student at BFIT College, said he and his friends were so scared after seeing the video that they decided to leave immediately. “Professors in our college said they were concerned about our safety, advising us to relocate to a different area about 50 km away where the situation was stable. They were thinking of sending us to Chandigarh but we decided to leave the campus at around 2 am on Thursday and take a flight to Delhi. Our professor gave us his car and guard,” he shared.

Imran, who comes from Kupwara in Kashmir, said they plan to stay back in Kashmir until September. “Our summer vacation will start in a few weeks. However, I am worried about the Kashmiri students and faculty at BFIT,” he added.

J&K Students Association Steps In

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association also raised concerns about the threats. Nasir Khuehami, a spokesperson for the group, said, “Right-wing outfits from the state have been issuing threats asking Kashmiri Muslims to leave by 10 am. Several rushed from their institutions to the airport. We have spoken to the Governor of the state and the police. We are in contact with the students to check on the situation.”

This isn’t the first time such threats have made Kashmiri students feel unsafe in other states. Back in February 2019, after the Pulwama terror attack, several Kashmiri students were beaten up, allegedly by members of right-wing groups. Some people even tried to enter college campuses to attack students back then.

Students Await Real Assurance

While police have promised strict action and security, many students remain deeply shaken. For now, they are choosing to leave and return home rather than risk being harmed.

The situation in Dehradun shows once again how easily fear can spread — and how vulnerable students from conflict regions can feel when politics and hate mix.

Must Read: Kashmir Pahalgam Terrorist Attack LIVE: Mortal Remains Of 26 Tourists Brought To Srinagar, PM Modi Is Back To India

Filed under

Kashmiri students Pahalgam Terror Attack

newsx

Jammu and Kashmir Police Name Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Massacre; Announce ₹20 Lakh Reward
newsx

From The Soil Of Bihar I Say, India Will Identify, Track And Punish Every Terrorist’:...
A disturbing video threat

Kashmiri Students Flee Dehradun After Threat Video from Hindu Raksha Dal Sparks Panic
India cancels the SAARC v

What Is The SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme That India Revoked For Pakistani Citizens
A letter petition has bee

Letter Petition Sent To CJI to Step In and Order NIA Probe Into Pahalgam Tourist...
India closes Attari borde

Where Is The Attari-Wagah Border — And How Its Closure Impacts India-Pakistan Trade
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Jammu and Kashmir Police Name Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Massacre; Announce ₹20 Lakh Reward

Jammu and Kashmir Police Name Terrorists Behind Pahalgam Massacre; Announce ₹20 Lakh Reward

From The Soil Of Bihar I Say, India Will Identify, Track And Punish Every Terrorist’: PM Modi Assures Vows Retaliation For Pahalgam Terror Attack

From The Soil Of Bihar I Say, India Will Identify, Track And Punish Every Terrorist’:...

What Is The SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme That India Revoked For Pakistani Citizens

What Is The SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme That India Revoked For Pakistani Citizens

Letter Petition Sent To CJI to Step In and Order NIA Probe Into Pahalgam Tourist Killings

Letter Petition Sent To CJI to Step In and Order NIA Probe Into Pahalgam Tourist...

Where Is The Attari-Wagah Border — And How Its Closure Impacts India-Pakistan Trade

Where Is The Attari-Wagah Border — And How Its Closure Impacts India-Pakistan Trade

Entertainment

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am Not A Lesbian

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals Death Certificate

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling His Pregnant Wife Kiara Advani

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After