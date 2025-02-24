Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Katrina Kaif Visits Maha Kumbh Mela, Calls Herself ‘Fortunate And Grateful’

Katrina Kaif Visits Maha Kumbh Mela, Calls Herself ‘Fortunate And Grateful’

Actress Katrina Kaif visited Prayagraj on Monday to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela, a major religious event drawing millions of devotees from across the world. During her visit, the actress met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and took his blessings.

Katrina Kaif Visits Maha Kumbh Mela, Calls Herself ‘Fortunate And Grateful’


Actress Katrina Kaif visited Prayagraj on Monday to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela, a major religious event drawing millions of devotees from across the world. During her visit, the actress met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and took his blessings.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking to ANI, Katrina expressed her gratitude and excitement about being part of the sacred event. “I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings.

I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here,” she said.
On February 13, Katrina’s husband and actor Vicky Kaushal visited Maha Kumbh, ahead of the release of his film ‘Chhaava.’ Maha Kumbh Mela, taking place at the revered Triveni Sangam, continues to attract devotees and celebrities.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also participated in the revered ritual, taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam. He expressed his appreciation for the well-organized arrangements at the venue.

“I thank CM Yogi ji for making such good arrangements here… The facilities are excellent, and everything is so well-managed,” he said. The actor also expressed his gratitude to the officials and security personnel. “I want to thank all the officials and security personnel for taking care of everyone here. They have ensured the safety and comfort of all the devotees.”

As the historic Maha Kumbh Mela nears its conclusion, the final major bathing ritual will take place on February 26, coinciding with Mahashivratri. According to reports from the Uttar Pradesh government’s Information Department, nearly 630 million people had visited the holy site as of Sunday.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: BJP MLA Vijender Gupta From Rohini Elected As Delhi Assembly Speaker

Filed under

Katrina Kaif Maha Kumbh 2025 Uttar Pradesh government

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam 2.0

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam...

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three To Six Lakh Crores

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three...

Mahashivratri 2025 Bank Holiday Alert: Where Banks Are Closed On February 26; Check Full List

Mahashivratri 2025 Bank Holiday Alert: Where Banks Are Closed On February 26; Check Full List

Watch | Shocking Footage Of Deadly Bridge Collapse In South Korea: 2 Killed, 5 Injured, Rescue Underway

Watch | Shocking Footage Of Deadly Bridge Collapse In South Korea: 2 Killed, 5 Injured,...

Supreme Court Sets Aside RJD Leader Sunil Kumar Singh’s Expulsion From Bihar Legislative Council

Supreme Court Sets Aside RJD Leader Sunil Kumar Singh’s Expulsion From Bihar Legislative Council

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine