4 Dead After LPG Tanker Crashes Into Divider, Massive Fire Erupts at UP’s Kaushambi Toll Plaza | Watch

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chikkaballapur molestation incident 8th pay commission meghalaya honeymoon murder Bengaluru news aamir khan IRCTC nagpur crime news ayatollah ali khamenei Women T20 World Cup 2026 BAT-BMS App Diesel price abbas araghchi FIFA World Cup 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia Chikkaballapur molestation incident 8th pay commission meghalaya honeymoon murder Bengaluru news aamir khan IRCTC nagpur crime news ayatollah ali khamenei Women T20 World Cup 2026 BAT-BMS App Diesel price abbas araghchi FIFA World Cup 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia Chikkaballapur molestation incident 8th pay commission meghalaya honeymoon murder Bengaluru news aamir khan IRCTC nagpur crime news ayatollah ali khamenei Women T20 World Cup 2026 BAT-BMS App Diesel price abbas araghchi FIFA World Cup 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia Chikkaballapur molestation incident 8th pay commission meghalaya honeymoon murder Bengaluru news aamir khan IRCTC nagpur crime news ayatollah ali khamenei Women T20 World Cup 2026 BAT-BMS App Diesel price abbas araghchi FIFA World Cup 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chikkaballapur molestation incident 8th pay commission meghalaya honeymoon murder Bengaluru news aamir khan IRCTC nagpur crime news ayatollah ali khamenei Women T20 World Cup 2026 BAT-BMS App Diesel price abbas araghchi FIFA World Cup 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia Chikkaballapur molestation incident 8th pay commission meghalaya honeymoon murder Bengaluru news aamir khan IRCTC nagpur crime news ayatollah ali khamenei Women T20 World Cup 2026 BAT-BMS App Diesel price abbas araghchi FIFA World Cup 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia Chikkaballapur molestation incident 8th pay commission meghalaya honeymoon murder Bengaluru news aamir khan IRCTC nagpur crime news ayatollah ali khamenei Women T20 World Cup 2026 BAT-BMS App Diesel price abbas araghchi FIFA World Cup 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia Chikkaballapur molestation incident 8th pay commission meghalaya honeymoon murder Bengaluru news aamir khan IRCTC nagpur crime news ayatollah ali khamenei Women T20 World Cup 2026 BAT-BMS App Diesel price abbas araghchi FIFA World Cup 2026 Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia
LIVE TV
Home > India News > 4 Dead After LPG Tanker Crashes Into Divider, Massive Fire Erupts at UP’s Kaushambi Toll Plaza | Watch

4 Dead After LPG Tanker Crashes Into Divider, Massive Fire Erupts at UP’s Kaushambi Toll Plaza | Watch

Four people have died in the Kaushambi LPG tanker fire after a speeding tanker crashed into a divider near Sihori Toll Plaza. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral as the investigation continues.

4 Dead After LPG Tanker Crashes Into Divider, Massive Fire Erupts at UP’s Kaushambi Toll Plaza. Photo: Video Grab
4 Dead After LPG Tanker Crashes Into Divider, Massive Fire Erupts at UP’s Kaushambi Toll Plaza. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 13:35 IST

Kaushambi LPG Tanker Fire: Four people at least, lost their lives and two more got injured after an LPG tanker caught fire near the Sihori Toll Plaza in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district. This happened in the morning of June 26, the tanker that was going from Kanpur to Varanasi reportedly lost control. After that the tanker hit a divider, and later it just burst into flames.

4 Dead After LPG Tanker Crashes at UP’s Kaushambi Toll Plaza

According to the police, after the LPG tanker crashed, it caused a gas leak that spread quickly. Later it caught fire which set the surrounding area ablaze. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral real quick and it shows that the tanker was in high speed when it smashed into the divider just moments before the fire started.  

You Might Be Interested In



The tanker driver Dharmendra Dwivedi from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, got trapped inside the cabin, and he was not able to get out. He died on the spot as the tanker caught fire.

How Many Dead in Kaushambi LPG Tanker Fire? 

On Thursday, two more injured employees, identified as Hiramani Singh from Raebareli and Krishnapal Maurya from Lalitpur, suffered major injuries, which raised the death toll to four. 

Meanwhile, five toll plaza employees also suffered burn injuries and they were taken to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj for treatment. 

One of the victims, Alok Singh died the next day during treatment. Two other toll plaza employees are still being treated at the hospital. 

Kokhraj Station House Officer Chandra Bhushan Maurya confirmed the latest deaths, saying, “Two more injured victims have died during treatment. Four people have died in the incident so far, while two others are still undergoing treatment. Further necessary legal action is being taken.”

Police have taken the bodies into custody for postmortem examination. The investigation is still going on. 

Also Read: Doctors, Staff Thrashed After Asking Patient’s Family to Pay Medical Bill In Maharashtra’s Thane; Video Surfaces 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

4 Dead After LPG Tanker Crashes Into Divider, Massive Fire Erupts at UP’s Kaushambi Toll Plaza | Watch
Tags: breaking-newsCCTV VideoKaushambi NewsLPG Tanker FireToll Plaza Accidentuttar pradesh

RELATED News

SC Rules Sonam Raghuvanshi To Remain On Bail: Here’s All About The Case

StarlinePS Enterprises Ltd. Invests ₹160 Crore in Celloraa Energy to Establish a 1.2 GW State-of-the-Art Solar Cell Manufacturing Facility in India

Capgemini Daycare Abuse Case: Who Is the Woman Arrested After Torturing an Infant in Viral Video?

Actor Suraj’s Performance in ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Wins Audience Appreciation as Film Continues Successful Second-Week Run

Planning Last Minute Travel? Here’s How You Can Book Vande Bharat Train Ticket Just 15 Minutes Before Departure

LATEST NEWS

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Viral ‘Bismillah’ Penalty Moment: Portugal Beat Croatia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 | WATCH Video

Jana Nayagan Release Date: Will Vijay’s Farewell Film Arrive On July 16 Or July 24?

4 Dead After LPG Tanker Crashes Into Divider, Massive Fire Erupts at UP’s Kaushambi Toll Plaza | Watch

Girl Student Stabbed For Resisting Harassment in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Snapchat Debut Goes Viral Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd T20I, Features Abhishek Sharma And Axar Patel | WATCH Video

8th Pay Commission: Will Basic Salary Jump to Rs 69,000? Here Are Employee Organisations’ Proposals to Govt

When Is Aamir Khan Marrying Gauri Spratt? Actor Reveals Date, Venue And Wedding Plans

Planning Last Minute Travel? Here’s How You Can Book Vande Bharat Train Ticket Just 15 Minutes Before Departure

Nagpur Cop Dragged Out Of Car, Thrashed And Kicked In Face By Miscreants, Video Surfaces

Alpha Movie Review: 3/5, Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Rewrite The Rules Of The YRF Spy Universe

4 Dead After LPG Tanker Crashes Into Divider, Massive Fire Erupts at UP’s Kaushambi Toll Plaza | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

4 Dead After LPG Tanker Crashes Into Divider, Massive Fire Erupts at UP’s Kaushambi Toll Plaza | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

4 Dead After LPG Tanker Crashes Into Divider, Massive Fire Erupts at UP’s Kaushambi Toll Plaza | Watch
4 Dead After LPG Tanker Crashes Into Divider, Massive Fire Erupts at UP’s Kaushambi Toll Plaza | Watch
4 Dead After LPG Tanker Crashes Into Divider, Massive Fire Erupts at UP’s Kaushambi Toll Plaza | Watch
4 Dead After LPG Tanker Crashes Into Divider, Massive Fire Erupts at UP’s Kaushambi Toll Plaza | Watch

QUICK LINKS