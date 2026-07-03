4 Dead After LPG Tanker Crashes Into Divider, Massive Fire Erupts at UP’s Kaushambi Toll Plaza | Watch

Kaushambi LPG Tanker Fire: Four people at least, lost their lives and two more got injured after an LPG tanker caught fire near the Sihori Toll Plaza in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district. This happened in the morning of June 26, the tanker that was going from Kanpur to Varanasi reportedly lost control. After that the tanker hit a divider, and later it just burst into flames.

4 Dead After LPG Tanker Crashes at UP’s Kaushambi Toll Plaza

According to the police, after the LPG tanker crashed, it caused a gas leak that spread quickly. Later it caught fire which set the surrounding area ablaze. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral real quick and it shows that the tanker was in high speed when it smashed into the divider just moments before the fire started.

An LPG tanker has crashed and exploded at the Sihori Toll Plaza in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, India. Authorities confirm 4 people are dead, including the driver, while 7 toll plaza workers have been critically burned and hospitalized. Kaushambi blast – UP tanker explosion pic.twitter.com/GxbKjw244R — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) July 3, 2026







The tanker driver Dharmendra Dwivedi from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, got trapped inside the cabin, and he was not able to get out. He died on the spot as the tanker caught fire.

How Many Dead in Kaushambi LPG Tanker Fire?

On Thursday, two more injured employees, identified as Hiramani Singh from Raebareli and Krishnapal Maurya from Lalitpur, suffered major injuries, which raised the death toll to four.

Meanwhile, five toll plaza employees also suffered burn injuries and they were taken to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj for treatment.

One of the victims, Alok Singh died the next day during treatment. Two other toll plaza employees are still being treated at the hospital.

Kokhraj Station House Officer Chandra Bhushan Maurya confirmed the latest deaths, saying, “Two more injured victims have died during treatment. Four people have died in the incident so far, while two others are still undergoing treatment. Further necessary legal action is being taken.”

Police have taken the bodies into custody for postmortem examination. The investigation is still going on.

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