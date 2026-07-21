Kaveri Engine 2.0: Can India’s Fighter Jet Setback Finally Become Its Biggest Defence Breakthrough

India’s long-running Kaveri engine programme is once again at the centre of the country’s defence ambitions, with scientists and the government working on an upgraded version that could eventually power future combat aircraft instead of the Tejas fighter it was originally built for. The revived project, known as Kaveri 2.0, is now being positioned as a long-term indigenous engine for later variants of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and advanced unmanned combat aerial vehicles, reflecting a major shift in strategy after years of technical setbacks.

Although the original Kaveri engine failed to meet the Indian Air Force’s requirements for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, defence experts believe the programme now stands on a much stronger technological base than it did two decades ago, thanks to years of testing, research and engineering improvements.

How the Kaveri engine evolved from Tejas setback to future combat platform

As per reports, the Kaveri engine project began in 1986 at the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), a laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The objective was to develop an indigenous turbofan engine for India’s first homegrown fighter aircraft and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers by creating a domestic aero-engine ecosystem.

The task proved far more difficult than expected. Unlike commercial aircraft engines, fighter jet engines must produce extremely high thrust while remaining lightweight, compact and capable of operating under intense temperatures and demanding combat conditions. Only a handful of countries had mastered that technology when the programme began.

Why the Kaveri engine could not power the Tejas fighter

During years of trials in India and overseas, the Kaveri engine demonstrated several technological capabilities but repeatedly failed to produce the thrust needed for the Tejas. It was also heavier than planned, struggled to achieve sustained supersonic performance with an afterburner and faced reliability and durability challenges.

India officially separated the engine from the Tejas programme in 2008, after which the fighter moved to General Electric’s F404 engines, while future variants adopted the more powerful GE F414. Instead of shutting down the programme, India continued developing key engine technologies, laying the groundwork for a redesigned successor.

Why Kaveri engine 2.0 is built on decades of lessons

Unlike its predecessor, Kaveri engine 2.0 is not a simple revival. Engineers have redesigned it using decades of testing data, better materials, improved turbine technology, advanced manufacturing techniques and modern Full Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC) software. India is also exploring international partnerships for specialised technologies, including high-temperature materials, turbine blade technology and engine performance, while keeping the goal of an indigenous engine intact.

The improved engine will be capable of generating a thrust of 81-83 kN, whereas the thrust power of the original engine was 70-72 kN. The requirement of the Tejas aircraft is 83-85 kN. There is scope for more improvement in that regard. They have also managed to reduce the weight of the engine to 1,180 kg.

Kaveri engine seeks to boost India’s defence independence

There has been a redesign of the afterburner of the Kaveri engine with the assistance of BrahMos Aerospace. This will ensure higher thrust capability of the engine while taking off and during air combat manoeuvring.

Apart from being a source of propulsion for aircraft, the Kaveri engine is an attempt on the part of India to lessen its reliance on foreign fighter jet engines, achieve strategic autonomy, and safeguard future military projects from export restrictions and geopolitical instabilities. The Kaveri engine will further help in realizing the Indian dream of self-reliance in defence manufacturing as it will make future fighter aircraft, combat drones, and aerospace projects more dependent on their own technology. If the Kaveri engine 2.0 proves successful, then it will not only be a revival of a long-standing project, but India will join a select few countries who can design and manufacture advanced fighter jet engines.

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