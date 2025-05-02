Home
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Kedarnath Dham Yatra: Over 30,000 Devotees Visit Temple After Opening On May 2

Kedarnath Dham Yatra: Over 30,000 Devotees Visit Temple After Opening On May 2

According to official figures reported by 7 p.m. on May 2, a total of 30,154 visitors had reached Kedarnath. The count included 19,196 men, 10,597 women, and 361 other devotees.

Kedarnath Temple witnessed a massive turnout on Friday as more than 30,000 devotees thronged the revered shrine on its opening day. The pilgrimage season began with traditional fervour, music, and devotion in the backdrop of the snow-capped Himalayas.

Festive Start with Army Band and Ceremonial Prayers

As the temple doors opened, an Indian Army Garhwal Rifles band played devotional tunes to mark the occasion, setting a spiritual tone for the pilgrimage.

According to official figures reported by 7 p.m. on May 2, a total of 30,154 visitors had reached Kedarnath. The count included 19,196 men, 10,597 women, and 361 other devotees.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present at the Dham for the ceremonial opening. He participated in the rituals and later distributed prasad at the Mukhya Sevak Bhandara held within the temple premises.

Preparations in Place for Badrinath and Ongoing Pilgrimage

CM Dhami shared that the doors of the Badrinath temple are scheduled to open on May 4. He expressed confidence in the state’s readiness to manage the surge of pilgrims.

“The state government is fully prepared to welcome devotees from all over the country,” he said.

He further stated, “The state government continuously monitors the pilgrimage at every level. Various basic facilities have also been established on the pilgrimage routes. The Char Dham Yatra is also the lifeline of the state. This pilgrimage is a means of livelihood for millions of people.”

Year-Round Char Dham Yatra and Development Initiatives

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to the pilgrimage, CM Dhami said efforts are underway to make the Char Dham Yatra a year-round spiritual journey. He noted the introduction of a winter pilgrimage as part of this initiative.

He also revealed that Rs 2,000 crores have been sanctioned for reconstruction efforts in Kedarnath.

Additionally, the central government has greenlit the construction of a ropeway between Gaurikund and Kedarnath, a move aimed at improving accessibility.

Addressing the gathering earlier, the Chief Minister highlighted the recent launch of the Char Dham Yatra.

“Char Dham Yatra has started on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on 30th April…Two days from today, the doors of Lord Badrinath Vishal will also open, and the yatra will start in full swing. We have tried to ensure that the journey of the devotees is safe and they do not face any kind of trouble during the journey, and for this, we have made appropriate arrangements,” he said.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

Indian Army Garhwal Rifles kedarnath Kedarnath Dham Yatra Kedarnath Temple

