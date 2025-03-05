Home
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
  Kedarnath Ropeway Project Gets Green Light: Faster, Safer Pilgrimage In Just 36 Minutes

Kedarnath Ropeway Project Gets Green Light: Faster, Safer Pilgrimage In Just 36 Minutes

PM Modi’s Cabinet approves ₹4,081 crore Kedarnath ropeway project, cutting travel time from 9 hours to 36 minutes. Pilgrims to get fast, eco-friendly access.

Kedarnath Ropeway Project Gets Green Light: Faster, Safer Pilgrimage In Just 36 Minutes


The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the Kedarnath ropeway project. The ropeway, with a total length of 12.9 kilometres, will come up with a monetary outlay of about Rs 4,081 crore.

The ropeway project will be from Sonprayag to Kedarnath.

The project will be developed on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) mode at a total capital cost of Rs 4,081.28 crore.

The ropeway is planned to be developed in public-private partnership and will be based on the most advanced Tri-cable Detachable Gondola (3S) technology with a design capacity of 1,800 passengers per hour per direction (PPHPD) carrying 18,000 passengers per day.

The ropeway project will be a boon to the pilgrims visiting Kedarnath as it would provide an environment-friendly, comfortable and fast connectivity and reduce travel time in one direction from about 8 to 9 hours to about 36 minutes.

The ropeway project will also generate substantial employment opportunities during construction and operations as well as in allied tourism industries like hospitality, travel, foods & beverages (F&B) and tourism throughout the year.

The development of ropeway project is a significant step towards fostering balanced socio-economic development, enhancing last – mile connectivity in hilly regions and fostering rapid economic growth.

The journey to the Kedarnath temple is a challenging 16-km uphill trek from Gaurikund and is currently covered on foot or by ponies, palanquins and helicopter.

The proposed ropeway is planned to provide convenience to pilgrims visiting the temple and ensure all-weather connectivity between Sonprayag and Kedarnath.

Kedarnath is one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas situated at an elevation of 3,583 m (11968 ft) in the Rudraprayag district of the State of Uttarakhand. The temple is open for pilgrims for about 6 to 7 months in a year from Akshaya Tritiya (April-May) to Diwali (October-November) and is visited by about 20 lakh pilgrims annually during the season.

(With inputs from ANI)

