Tuesday, May 6, 2025
  Kedarnath Yatra: Authorities Enforce 24-Hour Ban On Horses And Mules After Deaths

Kedarnath Yatra: Authorities Enforce 24-Hour Ban On Horses And Mules After Deaths

The idol of Baba Kedarnath reached the Kedarnath Dham on May 1, marking the beginning of the annual pilgrimage season. The temple doors officially opened to devotees on May 2, drawing thousands of pilgrims to one of the holiest sites in the Char Dham circuit.

Kedarnath Yatra: Authorities Enforce 24-Hour Ban On Horses And Mules After Deaths

Kedarnath Yatra: Authorities Enforce 24-Hour Ban on Horses and Mules After Deaths


 

Authorities have enforced a 24-hour ban on the use of horses and mules in the Kedarnath Yatra route following multiple animal deaths. Officials reported that eight horses and mules died on Sunday, followed by six more on Monday. The administration issued the ban to investigate the cause of the deaths. A central team will arrive on Tuesday to examine the situation. Meanwhile, helicopter services from Sonprayag have resumed to assist pilgrims. Over 150 passengers are using the service daily, which depends on weather conditions. The temple doors at Kedarnath opened to devotees on May 2.

BVRC Purushottam, Secretary of the Animal Husbandry Department (Uttarakhand), confirmed the fatalities. He said, “Yesterday, eight horses and mules died, while today, six of them died. We wanted to ascertain the reason behind it. Tomorrow, a team from the Centre will also come to check the reason for deaths.”

Officials handed over the investigation to relevant authorities and temporarily paused animal-based transport along the yatra route.

Helicopter Services Operational From Sonprayag

Helicopter operator Pawan Rana said, “Online tickets are available on IRCTC, while offline tickets can be obtained through the District Magistrate or Sector Magistrate. We operate around 20 to 30 shuttles daily, serving over 150 pilgrims.” He confirmed that daily operations depend on weather conditions.

Temple Opens, Pilgrimage In Full Swing

The idol of Baba Kedarnath reached the Kedarnath Dham on May 1, marking the beginning of the annual pilgrimage season. The temple doors officially opened to devotees on May 2, drawing thousands of pilgrims to one of the holiest sites in the Char Dham circuit.

Situated in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district at an altitude of 11,755 feet, the Kedarnath temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and remains accessible only during the summer months. On April 30, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Yamunotri and said, “We are monitoring the situation from every angle to ensure that Char Dham pilgrims do not face any problems.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

