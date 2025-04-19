Home
‘Keep It Optional, Don’t Impose It’: Congress’ Wadettiwar Opposes Compulsion On Hindi As Third Language

After the Maharashtra government made Hindi compulsory as a third language under NEP 2020, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar strongly opposed the decision, asking the government not to "impose" the language.

‘Keep It Optional, Don’t Impose It’: Congress’ Wadettiwar Opposes Compulsion On Hindi As Third Language

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar strongly opposed Hindi's compulsion, asking the government not to "impose" the language.


After the Maharashtra government made Hindi compulsory as a third language under NEP 2020, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar strongly opposed the decision, asking the government not to “impose” the language.

Speaking to ANI, Wadettiwar, emphasising that Marathi is the mother tongue, warned against any coercion that undermines the rights of Marathi-speaking people.

“You can keep it optional, but you cannot impose it. At whose behest are you trying to impose this language on the state?” the Congress leader asked.

“We consider Marathi our mother tongue, and this third language that is being introduced should not be brought in. There should be no coercion against the rights of the Marathi people — this is our demand,” Wadettiwar said.

Hindi Now Compulsory From Class 1 in State Board Schools

Meanwhile, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Maharashtra government has made the teaching of Hindi compulsory as a third language from Class 1 in all state board schools, alongside Marathi and English.

Rahul Ashok Rekhawar, Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Maharashtra, said on Thursday that the decision was taken by the School Education Department on April 16.

“On behalf of the Maharashtra Government, the School Education Department has taken a decision in which teaching Hindi language along with Marathi and English has been made compulsory from class 1 in all the schools of the state board. This decision has been made with all the appointments and their development in view, and the students will definitely benefit from it,” Rekhawar told ANI.

He clarified that the move is solely for educational purposes and not driven by any political or community agenda.

CM Fadnavis Reaffirms Support for Marathi Under NEP

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also emphasised the state’s commitment to promoting Marathi under the NEP framework.

Speaking at the Mumbai Metro Line 7A tunnel breakthrough event, he reiterated that speaking Marathi is mandatory in the state. “We have already implemented the new education policy… As per the policy, we are attempting that everyone should know Marathi as well as the language of the country,” he said.

Fadnavis added that the NEP encourages the use of one common communicable language across India, and Maharashtra has taken proactive steps to promote Marathi.

WITH INPUTS FROM ANI

