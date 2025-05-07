Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Keep Moving Forward’: Mother Of Pahalgam Victim Vinay Narwal Backs PM Modi And Armed Forces

‘Keep Moving Forward’: Mother Of Pahalgam Victim Vinay Narwal Backs PM Modi And Armed Forces

In the wake of Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike by the Indian Armed Forces on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack have begun to speak out.

‘Keep Moving Forward’: Mother Of Pahalgam Victim Vinay Narwal Backs PM Modi And Armed Forces


In the wake of Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike by the Indian Armed Forces on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack have begun to speak out.

Asha Narwal, the mother of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was among those killed in the April 22 assault, expressed her support and satisfaction with the government’s response.

“My whole family is with Modi Sahab, who has taken revenge today,” she said from her home in Karnal. “I want to tell the Armed Forces personnel to keep moving forward. Today, a tribute has been paid to all those who lost their lives.”

Asha’s words reflected both pride and pain. Speaking in her native Hindi, she added, “Yeh bahut acchi baat hai, jo Modi ji ne badla liya hai. Main, janta unke saath hai. Main sena ke jawano ko batana chahungi ki aage badhte raho aur aise hi badla lete raho, ki aisi Pahalgam jaisi koi ghatna dobara na ghate.”

“I am very happy for this. All those who were martyred in Pahalgam have now received justice,” she said.

Operation Sindoor, which was launched in the early hours following the Pahalgam attack, targeted nine key terror hubs linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba across Bahawalpur, Muridke, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad. The operation was seen as a direct message to Pakistan that cross-border terrorism would face a firm and immediate response.

For families like that of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, the operation is not just about strategic messaging. It is about justice, closure, and national resolve.

Must Read: India Retaliates Against Pakistan: Nine Terror Hubs Targeted In Operation Sindoor

Filed under

Indian Army Operation Sindoor

Former Air Chief R.K.S. B

‘A Very Well-Planned, Successful Strike’: Ex-Air Chief R.K.S. Bhadauria Hails Precision Of India’s Operation Sindoor...
newsx

‘Operation Sindoor Is Bharat’s Response To Pahalgam Brutal Killings’: Amit Shah
Loitering Munition

What Are Loitering Munitions? Suicide Drones Used For The Very First Time By Indian Navy...
newsx

Watch, Pakistan Officer Visited Hospital To Check Casualties, Slogans Raised Against India In Pakistan
newsx

Lashkar-E-Taiba’s HVT Abdul Malik And Mudassir Killed During Operation Sindoor
newsx

China Opposes All Forms Of Terrorism: China Reacts To India’s Retaliation Against Pakistan, Condemns India’s...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘A Very Well-Planned, Successful Strike’: Ex-Air Chief R.K.S. Bhadauria Hails Precision Of India’s Operation Sindoor | Exclusive

‘A Very Well-Planned, Successful Strike’: Ex-Air Chief R.K.S. Bhadauria Hails Precision Of India’s Operation Sindoor...

‘Operation Sindoor Is Bharat’s Response To Pahalgam Brutal Killings’: Amit Shah

‘Operation Sindoor Is Bharat’s Response To Pahalgam Brutal Killings’: Amit Shah

What Are Loitering Munitions? Suicide Drones Used For The Very First Time By Indian Navy During Operation Sindoor

What Are Loitering Munitions? Suicide Drones Used For The Very First Time By Indian Navy...

Watch, Pakistan Officer Visited Hospital To Check Casualties, Slogans Raised Against India In Pakistan

Watch, Pakistan Officer Visited Hospital To Check Casualties, Slogans Raised Against India In Pakistan

Lashkar-E-Taiba’s HVT Abdul Malik And Mudassir Killed During Operation Sindoor

Lashkar-E-Taiba’s HVT Abdul Malik And Mudassir Killed During Operation Sindoor

Entertainment

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

GTA 6 Second Trailer Launched With Plotline Reveal, Internet Goes Wild Despite Delay Announcement

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From The Exclusive Guest List? Here’s The Truth

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media