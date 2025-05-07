‘Keep Moving Forward’: Mother Of Pahalgam Victim Vinay Narwal Backs PM Modi And Armed Forces

In the wake of Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike by the Indian Armed Forces on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack have begun to speak out.

Asha Narwal, the mother of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was among those killed in the April 22 assault, expressed her support and satisfaction with the government’s response.

“My whole family is with Modi Sahab, who has taken revenge today,” she said from her home in Karnal. “I want to tell the Armed Forces personnel to keep moving forward. Today, a tribute has been paid to all those who lost their lives.”

"My whole family is with Modi Sahab, who has taken revenge today. I want to tell the Armed Forces personnel to keep moving forward. Today, a tribute has been paid to all those who lost their lives," says Asha Narwal, mother of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal

Asha’s words reflected both pride and pain. Speaking in her native Hindi, she added, “Yeh bahut acchi baat hai, jo Modi ji ne badla liya hai. Main, janta unke saath hai. Main sena ke jawano ko batana chahungi ki aage badhte raho aur aise hi badla lete raho, ki aisi Pahalgam jaisi koi ghatna dobara na ghate.”

“I am very happy for this. All those who were martyred in Pahalgam have now received justice,” she said.

Operation Sindoor, which was launched in the early hours following the Pahalgam attack, targeted nine key terror hubs linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba across Bahawalpur, Muridke, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad. The operation was seen as a direct message to Pakistan that cross-border terrorism would face a firm and immediate response.

For families like that of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, the operation is not just about strategic messaging. It is about justice, closure, and national resolve.

