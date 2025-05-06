Home
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
  • ‘Keep Rs 50,000 Cash In Hand’: PIB Squashes Fake Government Advisory Circulating Online

A fake advisory claiming an “ongoing tense situation at the border” is being widely circulated on social media platforms, triggering unnecessary fear among citizens. The message falsely urges people to stockpile cash, fuel, medicines, and other emergency supplies—despite no such order being issued by any official agency.

The fabricated notice is spreading just ahead of a scheduled nationwide civil defence mock drill on May 7, and officials are urging the public to remain calm and not fall for misinformation.

No Official Alert Issued, Say Authorities

The so-called advisory lists out a detailed emergency checklist, including:

  • ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 in cash

  • Fully fueled personal vehicles

  • Two months’ supply of medicines

  • Backup power options like inverters or generators

However, the document has no official logo, no identifiable agency seal, and no authentication from any recognized authority. Still, it mimics the tone and format of government alerts, which has made it seem convincing to many.

Authorities have categorically denied the legitimacy of the message. “No such advisory has been issued by the Government of India, any security agency, or disaster management authority,” officials said.

Public Advised to Stay Calm and Verify News

The circulation of such messages has raised concerns, especially after recent security incidents like the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. However, officials are emphasizing that sharing false information—especially during sensitive times—is not just irresponsible, but also punishable under Indian cyber laws.

Citizens are being strongly advised to:

  • Avoid sharing or forwarding such messages

  • Verify with official sources like the Ministry of Home Affairs, PIB Fact Check, or state disaster management units

  • Report such messages to the platforms (WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, etc.) where they are found

  • Continue with normal daily activities unless directed otherwise by a verified government source

A senior official said, “Misinformation can cause more chaos than any real threat. Let’s not fall prey to fear-mongering. Stay alert, trust only official channels, and help stop the spread of fake news.”

PIB Fact Check Labels Advisory as “Fake”

The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check wing also took to social media to confirm the advisory was completely false.

“The government has not issued any such advisory,” PIB Fact Check stated.

The fake alert being shared online mentioned that people should keep ₹750,000 in cash, fill their vehicles with fuel, stock up on food and medicine, and prepare for long power outages—none of which has any basis in reality, the fact-checkers confirmed.

May 7 Mock Drill Misunderstood

Part of the confusion may stem from the civil defence mock drills scheduled to take place across India on May 7 at 4 PM. These drills are intended to prepare the public for emergency scenarios, such as air raids or blackouts, but do not signal any real national emergency or threat.

While the mock drill will include activities like sirens, blackouts, and evacuation simulations in several cities and states, officials stress that it is just a preparedness exercise—not a reaction to any actual situation at the border.

